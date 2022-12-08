AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 53, Chartiers Valley 46

Avella 46, Ellis School 30

Bentworth 38, Jefferson-Morgan 20

Cocalico 47, Exeter 31

Delone 37, Camp Hill Trinity 28

Donegal 45, Garden Spot 31

Elk County Catholic 49, Coudersport 19

Erie McDowell 58, Cambridge Springs 31

Fairview 56, Northwestern 40

Gratz 45, Abraham Lincoln 18

Gwynedd Mercy 49, St. Hubert’s 18

Hollidaysburg 53, Altoona 38

Hopewell 61, New Brighton 15

Keystone Oaks 61, Steel Valley 14

Kutztown 42, Shenandoah Valley 38

Lourdes Regional 50, Millville 34

Mohawk 66, Ambridge 17

Montgomery 42, Columbia-Montour 7

New Foundations 43, Girard College 41

Parkway West 24, Paul Robeson 16

Penn Treaty 52, Parkway Center City 51

Philadelphia Central 43, Sankofa Freedom 11

Preston, W.Va. 41, Laurel Highlands 40

Selinsgrove 33, Milton 23

Seton-LaSalle 62, Greensburg Central Catholic 42

Upper St. Clair 74, Thomas Jefferson 13

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 55, North Allegheny 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cornell vs. Elwood City Riverside, ppd.

Propel Montour High School vs. Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

