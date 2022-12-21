AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Kenmore 52, Lodi Cloverleaf 50

Akr. Springfield 66, E. Palestine 36

Albany Alexander 70, Bidwell River Valley 56

Alliance 68, Peninsula Woodridge 47

Antwerp 69, Ft. Jennings 46

Arcanum 57, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33

Archbold 49, Sherwood Fairview 34

Ashland Crestview 57, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54

Avon 68, Olmsted Falls 50

Avon Lake 64, Amherst Steele 39

Bainbridge Paint Valley 53, Piketon 41

Barberton 43, Akr. Firestone 42

Beallsville 44, Paden City, W.Va. 32

Beaver Eastern 96, Lucasville Valley 92, OT

Beavercreek 70, Miamisburg 61, OT

Bellaire 72, Barnesville 48

Belmont Union Local 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 36

Belpre 65, Reedsville Eastern 18

Berea-Midpark 62, Grafton Midview 46

Berlin Center Western Reserve 61, Mineral Ridge 57

Berlin Hiland 55, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25

Bishop Fenwick 70, Trotwood-Madison 58

Bishop Hartley 53, Plain City Jonathan Alder 33

Bradford 53, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 53, Can. McKinley 49

Brookville 58, Eaton 51

Bucyrus 71, Morral Ridgedale 63, OT

Bucyrus Wynford 69, Plymouth 45

Burton Berkshire 58, Orwell Grand Valley 57

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 55, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 51

Cambridge 56, Millersburg W. Holmes 46

Campbell Memorial 51, Garrettsville Garfield 47

    • Can. Glenoak 49, Austintown Fitch 48

    Canal Fulton Northwest 60, Navarre Fairless 44

    Carey 61, Willard 50

    Carlisle 73, Germantown Valley View 44

    Carrollton 59, Can. South 58

    Casstown Miami E. 84, DeGraff Riverside 51

    Cedarville 72, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 38

    Centerburg 55, Cardington-Lincoln 41

    Centerville 58, Kettering Fairmont 38

    Centerville Spring Valley 63, S. Point 51

    Chillicothe Unioto 52, Southeastern 45

    Chillicothe Zane Trace 50, Frankfort Adena 36

    Cin. Aiken 57, E. Central, Ind. 52, OT

    Cin. Hills Christian Academy 67, Cin. Purcell Marian 57

    Cin. La Salle 64, Cin. Oak Hills 58

    Cin. Madeira 55, Batavia 52

    Cin. Turpin 61, Cin. Anderson 47

    Cin. Winton Woods 63, Lebanon 48

    Cin. Withrow 75, Day. Belmont 39

    Cin. Woodward 55, Cin. St. Xavier 44

    Clarksville Clinton-Massie 66, Bethel-Tate 60

    Clayton Northmont 56, Springboro 50

    Cle. Rhodes 44, Hebron Lakewood 35

    Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 57, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56

    Cols. Independence 74, Cols. Eastmoor 51

    Cols. Linden-McKinley 51, Cols. Whetstone 48

    Cols. Mifflin 50, Cols. Centennial 37

    Cols. Northland 64, Cols. Beechcroft 47

    Cols. Walnut Ridge 71, West 46

    Columbiana 72, Richmond Edison 39

    Columbiana Crestview 60, Warren Champion 43

    Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 82, Massillon Tuslaw 27

    Dallas Faith Family, Texas 76, Cle. St. Ignatius 68

    Day. Carroll 49, Cin. NW 29

    Day. Christian 69, Legacy Christian 58

    Delta 51, Metamora Evergreen 32

    Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Coshocton 20

    Dublin Scioto 37, Hilliard Darby 31

    Eastside, Ind. 50, Edon 26

    Fairborn 54, Vandalia Butler 51

    Fairfield 66, Lynchburg-Clay 60

    Fairview 61, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 46

    Fayetteville-Perry 70, Greenfield McClain 54

    Fredericktown 55, Galion Northmor 47

    Ft. Loramie 67, St. Henry 57

    Galion 82, Sparta Highland 79

    Girard 57, Cortland Lakeview 43

    Goshen 84, Williamsburg 74

    Granville 79, Cols. Horizon Science 59

    Green 59, Akr. Ellet 39

    Greenup Co., Ky. 59, Franklin Furnace Green 56

    Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Ashville Teays Valley 51

    Groveport Madison Christian 61, Columbus Torah Academy 22

    Hannan, W.Va. 64, Ohio Valley Christian 27

    Hannibal River 59, Rayland Buckeye 37

    Hanoverton United 45, Youngs. Valley Christian 38

    Harlan Christian, Ind. 71, Grand Lake Christian 59

    Heartland Christian 45, Leetonia 29

    Huber Hts. Wayne 70, North 29

    Hudson 53, Kent Roosevelt 44

    Hunting Valley University 58, Garrett Morgan 15

    Lakeside Danbury 59, Fremont St. Joseph 47

    Lancaster 49, Logan 41

    Lawrenceburg, Ind. 60, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 48

    Leavittsburg LaBrae 59, Newton Falls 54

    Leesburg Fairfield 66, Lynchburg-Clay 60

    Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Cols. DeSales 52

    Lima Cent. Cath. 66, Harrod Allen E. 58

    Lima Temple Christian 58, Arcadia 44

    Linsly, W.Va. 67, Beverly Ft. Frye 39

    Lorain Clearview 78, Sullivan Black River 72

    Louisville 57, Warren Howland 47

    Lowellville 47, New Middletown Spring. 33

    Malvern 65, E. Can. 43

    Maple Hts. 47, Medina 45

    Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Botkins 39

    Marion Harding 59, Bellville Clear Fork 50

    Martins Ferry 90, Shadyside 66

    Mayfield 66, Chagrin Falls Kenston 39

    McArthur Vinton County 65, Athens 30

    Mentor 87, Cle. VASJ 66

    Mentor Lake Cath. 81, Madison 62

    Middletown 69, Trenton Edgewood 24

    Milford 67, Cin. West Clermont 27

    Miller City 70, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 65, OT

    Milton-Union 58, Tipp City Bethel 26

    Minford 65, S. Webster 46

    Mogadore 71, Akr. Coventry 63

    Monroe 58, Bellbrook 50

    Mowrystown Whiteoak 57, RULH 54, OT

    Mt. Gilead 52, Howard E. Knox 42

    N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42, McDonald 40

    N. Olmsted 52, Parma 51

    N. Ridgeville 64, Elyria 62

    Nelsonville-York 60, Wellston 39

    New Carlisle Tecumseh 56, Spring. NW 33

    New Madison Tri-Village 69, Ansonia 48

    North Intl 59, East 42

    Old Fort 71, Gibsonburg 23

    Ontario 56, Marion Pleasant 45

    Oregon Stritch 47, Paulding 34

    Ottawa-Glandorf 82, Liberty Center 45

    Oxford Talawanda 53, Hamilton Badin 40

    Parma Hts. Holy Name 69, Parma Padua 32

    Parma Normandy 62, Cuyahoga Falls 48

    Perrysburg 67, Wauseon 32

    Philo 57, McConnelsville Morgan 55

    Piqua 58, Greenville 37

    Poland Seminary 50, Niles McKinley 37

    Ravenna 73, Rootstown 30

    Ravenna SE 59, Windham 58

    Richwood N. Union 59, Milford Center Fairbanks 50

    Ripley, W.Va. 40, Marietta 35, OT

    Rockford Parkway 52, Celina 42

    Salineville Southern 52, Toronto 51

    Shelby 70, Caledonia River Valley 56

    South 65, Cols. Briggs 50

    Spring Valley, W.Va. 63, S. Point 51

    Spring. Cath. Cent. 51, Spring. Shawnee 49

    Spring. Emmanuel Christian 48, Yellow Springs 34

    St. Bernard Roger Bacon 55, Cin. Clark Montessori 51

    St. Clairsville 59, Wintersville Indian Creek 56

    Steubenville 68, Weir, W.Va. 64

    Stewart Federal Hocking 81, Waterford 63

    Stow-Munroe Falls 45, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41

    Strongsville 65, Brooklyn 43

    Struthers 67, Hubbard 32

    Sugarcreek Garaway 56, Magnolia Sandy Valley 39

    Sunbury Big Walnut 51, Thomas Worthington 47

    Swanton 47, Stryker 42

    Sycamore Mohawk 72, Vanlue 51

    Sylvania Northview 65, Adrian, Mich. 47

    Tallmadge 67, Youngs. Boardman 52

    Tipp City Tippecanoe 57, Troy 51

    Tol. Bowsher 92, Clyde 65

    Tol. Cent. Cath. 57, Findlay 33

    Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 49

    Uhrichsville Claymont 41, Minerva 40

    Urbana 63, S. Charleston SE 52

    Van Wert 59, Ottoville 57

    W. Carrollton 71, Sidney 54

    W. Unity Hilltop 49, N. Baltimore 43

    Wadsworth 72, Cle. John Adams 39

    Warren JFK 79, Bristol 47

    Warrensville Hts. 79, Akr. North 38

    Wellsville 68, Oak Glen, W.Va. 64

    Westerville S. 65, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 62

    Westlake 65, Oberlin 53

    Wheelersburg 65, Portsmouth W. 51

    Williamsport Westfall 68, Chillicothe Huntington 44

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 75, Magnolia, W.Va. 53

    Wooster 74, Orrville 67

    Wooster Triway 55, Akr. Manchester 47

    Youngs. Chaney High School 51, STVM 32

    Youngs. Liberty 73, Brookfield 62

    Youngs. Ursuline 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 50

    Zanesville Maysville 53, New Lexington 47

    Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 40, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Jefferson Area vs. Canfield S. Range, ppd.

