Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anniston 43, Piedmont 32
Auburn 65, Valley 26
Charles Henderson 49, Pike County 30
Deshler 85, Muscle Shoals 39
Eufaula 46, Lanett 39
Fort Payne 66, Dade County, Ga. 50
Montgomery Academy 52, Montevallo 26
Rogers 55, Marion County 31
Spring Garden 83, Sand Rock 49
Trinity Presbyterian 57, LAMP 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aliceville vs. Pickens County, ccd.
Spanish Fort vs. Fairhope, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/