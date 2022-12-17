AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anniston 43, Piedmont 32

Auburn 65, Valley 26

Charles Henderson 49, Pike County 30

Deshler 85, Muscle Shoals 39

Eufaula 46, Lanett 39

Fort Payne 66, Dade County, Ga. 50

Montgomery Academy 52, Montevallo 26

Rogers 55, Marion County 31

Spring Garden 83, Sand Rock 49

Trinity Presbyterian 57, LAMP 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aliceville vs. Pickens County, ccd.

Spanish Fort vs. Fairhope, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.