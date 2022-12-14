AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cape Henlopen 75, Sussex Central 46

Conrad 80, Odyssey Charter 52

Delmarva Christian 70, First State Military 29

Hodgson Vo-Tech 46, Alexis I. duPont 45

Indian River 38, Early College 29

Lake Forest 54, Woodbridge 42

Middletown 66, St. Mark’s 38

Milford 73, Sussex Technical 46

Mt. Pleasant 59, John Dickinson 31

Polytech 67, Smyrna 55

Sanford 45, Newark 36

Seaford 107, Sussex Academy 21

St. Elizabeth 63, Delcastle Tech 60

St. Georges Tech 72, Charter School of Wilmington 38

Tatnall 53, Odessa 42

___

