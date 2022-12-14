Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cape Henlopen 75, Sussex Central 46
Conrad 80, Odyssey Charter 52
Delmarva Christian 70, First State Military 29
Hodgson Vo-Tech 46, Alexis I. duPont 45
Indian River 38, Early College 29
Lake Forest 54, Woodbridge 42
Middletown 66, St. Mark’s 38
Milford 73, Sussex Technical 46
Mt. Pleasant 59, John Dickinson 31
Polytech 67, Smyrna 55
Sanford 45, Newark 36
Seaford 107, Sussex Academy 21
St. Elizabeth 63, Delcastle Tech 60
St. Georges Tech 72, Charter School of Wilmington 38
Tatnall 53, Odessa 42
