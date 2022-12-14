AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abramson 35, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 29

Albany 56, Karr 16

Central Catholic 56, Vermilion Catholic 18

Church Point 61, North Central 27

Destrehan 64, Ehret 24

Dutchtown 64, St. James 23

East Iberville 47, Baker 34

Easton 52, Ellender 13

Elizabeth 55, Plainview 50

Lake Arthur 63, Basile 11

Lake Charles College Prep 53, South Cameron 17

Northeast 51, Istrouma 40

Northside Christian 27, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 26

Oakdale 58, Ville Platte 32

Peabody 62, Marksville 40

Plaquemine 34, Live Oak 31

Pointe Coupee Catholic 71, Mentorship Academy 19

Riverdale 50, East Jefferson 19

Slaughter 56, Mount Hermon 30

South Plaquemines 54, Geo Next Generation 30

Southside 49, Westgate 31

St. Louis 78, Kinder 55

Sulphur 49, Westlake 31

Teurlings Catholic 57, Cecilia 44

Tioga 55, Mamou 37

West Jefferson 62, South Lafourche 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bastrop vs. Lena Northwood, ccd.

Buckeye vs. Northwest, ccd.

Bunkie vs. Northwest, ccd.

David Thibodaux vs. Morgan City, ccd.

French Settlement vs. Covington, ccd.

General Trass (Lake Providence) vs. Kilbourne, ccd.

Logansport vs. Calvary Baptist Academy, ccd.

McKinley vs. Zachary, ccd.

Riverside Academy vs. St. John, ccd.

St. Martinville vs. Jeanerette, ccd.

Woodlawn (SH) vs. Bossier, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

