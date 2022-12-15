AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 15, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALA-West Foothills 65, Mohave Valley River Valley 37

Arapahoe, Colo. 55, Valley Vista 48

Ben Franklin 66, Northwest Christian 43

Betty Fairfax High School 75, Sierra Linda 41

Desert Heights Prep 61, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 40

Globe 73, San Carlos 71

Mesa Mountain View 69, Mesa Westwood 35

Sierra Vista Buena 40, Douglas 18

Tucson Pueblo 61, Tucson Palo Verde 40

Tucson Sahuaro 81, Tanque Verde 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Patagonia vs. St. Augustine Catholic, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

