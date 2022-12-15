Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALA-West Foothills 65, Mohave Valley River Valley 37
Arapahoe, Colo. 55, Valley Vista 48
Ben Franklin 66, Northwest Christian 43
Betty Fairfax High School 75, Sierra Linda 41
Desert Heights Prep 61, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 40
Globe 73, San Carlos 71
Mesa Mountain View 69, Mesa Westwood 35
Sierra Vista Buena 40, Douglas 18
Tucson Pueblo 61, Tucson Palo Verde 40
Tucson Sahuaro 81, Tanque Verde 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Patagonia vs. St. Augustine Catholic, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/