Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amite 57, Mount Carmel 38
Ascension Catholic 56, Donaldsonville 45
Baton Rouge Episcopal 50, Central - B.R. 29
Benton 48, Ouachita Parish 34
Bolton 43, New Iberia 37
Caldwell Parish 39, St. Frederick Catholic 24
Central Catholic 56, South Terrebonne 16
Chapelle 47, Fontainebleau 39
Claiborne Christian 46, Beekman 34
Easton 55, Northshore 42
Ebarb 47, Stanley 40
Elton 52, Pine Prairie 12
Grace Christian 44, False River Academy 40
Hammond 52, St. Helena 42
Haughton 54, Red River 23
Highland Baptist 57, RHS 52
Kennedy 54, International 6
Kinder 63, Welsh 42
Lacassine 60, Pickering 27
Loyola Prep 21, Woodlawn (SH) 15
Mangham 51, Delhi Charter 17
North Webster 48, Ringgold 37
Oberlin 67, St. Joseph 24
Ouachita Christian 51, Choudrant 25
Parkview Baptist 54, Central Private 7
Peabody 68, Holy Savior Menard 62
Pitkin 59, Rapides 21
Port Barre 42, David Thibodaux 32
Quitman 45, Jonesboro-Hodge 20
River Oaks 37, Kilbourne 26
Ruston 43, Gibsland-Coleman 40
University (Lab) 59, Baker 7
Washington-Marion 55, Mamou 39
West Jefferson 74, S. B. Wright 11
West Monroe 55, Delhi 50
West St. Mary 71, Delcambre 20
White Castle 39, Southside 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carver vs. Helen Cox, ccd.
Morgan City vs. Centerville, ccd.
St. Martinville vs. Loreauville, ccd.
Wossman vs. Rayville, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/