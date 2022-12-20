AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

December 20, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amite 57, Mount Carmel 38

Ascension Catholic 56, Donaldsonville 45

Baton Rouge Episcopal 50, Central - B.R. 29

Benton 48, Ouachita Parish 34

Bolton 43, New Iberia 37

Caldwell Parish 39, St. Frederick Catholic 24

Central Catholic 56, South Terrebonne 16

Chapelle 47, Fontainebleau 39

Claiborne Christian 46, Beekman 34

Easton 55, Northshore 42

Ebarb 47, Stanley 40

Elton 52, Pine Prairie 12

Grace Christian 44, False River Academy 40

Hammond 52, St. Helena 42

Haughton 54, Red River 23

Highland Baptist 57, RHS 52

Kennedy 54, International 6

Kinder 63, Welsh 42

Lacassine 60, Pickering 27

Loyola Prep 21, Woodlawn (SH) 15

Mangham 51, Delhi Charter 17

North Webster 48, Ringgold 37

Oberlin 67, St. Joseph 24

Ouachita Christian 51, Choudrant 25

Parkview Baptist 54, Central Private 7

Peabody 68, Holy Savior Menard 62

Pitkin 59, Rapides 21

Port Barre 42, David Thibodaux 32

Quitman 45, Jonesboro-Hodge 20

River Oaks 37, Kilbourne 26

Ruston 43, Gibsland-Coleman 40

University (Lab) 59, Baker 7

Washington-Marion 55, Mamou 39

West Jefferson 74, S. B. Wright 11

West Monroe 55, Delhi 50

West St. Mary 71, Delcambre 20

White Castle 39, Southside 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carver vs. Helen Cox, ccd.

Morgan City vs. Centerville, ccd.

St. Martinville vs. Loreauville, ccd.

Wossman vs. Rayville, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

