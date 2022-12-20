Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashley 26, Akron-Fairgrove 21
Brooklyn Columbia Central 55, Michigan Center 30
Buchanan 67, Constantine 16
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 45, Fairview 30
Calumet 54, Negaunee 50
Charlevoix 49, Kingsley 47
Dexter 57, Grass Lake 39
Evart 57, Marion 31
Ewen - Trout Creek 66, Bessemer 27
Forest Hills Eastern 53, Newaygo 8
Frankenmuth 67, Imlay City 27
Gobles 51, Marcellus 17
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 64, Zeeland East 21
Haslett 62, Fowler 35
Johannesburg-Lewiston 60, Mio-Au Sable 28
Kingston 53, Harbor Beach 32
Lake Linden-Hubbell 66, Dollar Bay 46
Lenawee Christian 49, Sand Creek 36
Leslie 53, Jackson 43
Linden 32, Davison 27
Manchester 53, Dundee 36
Marlette 38, Croswell-Lexington 30
Mason County Central 41, Ludington 34
Milford 32, Pinckney 25
Morley-Stanwood 63, Cadillac 62, OT
Napoleon 41, Hanover-Horton 30
Niles Brandywine 57, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 32
Portland 35, East Lansing 28
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 48, Mercer, Wis. 24
Remus Chippewa Hills 40, Cadillac Heritage Christian 32
Riverview 51, Grosse Ile 41
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 47, Bay City John Glenn 31
Springport 35, Jackson Lumen Christi 15
St. Charles 55, Midland Bullock Creek 33
Union City 65, Marshall Academy 9
Watersmeet 48, Wakefield-Marenisco 28
White Lake Lakeland 53, St. Mary’s Prep 46, OT
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 72, Ann Arbor Huron 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bad Axe vs. Peck, ccd.
Stephenson vs. Munising, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/