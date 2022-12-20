AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashley 26, Akron-Fairgrove 21

Brooklyn Columbia Central 55, Michigan Center 30

Buchanan 67, Constantine 16

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 45, Fairview 30

Calumet 54, Negaunee 50

Charlevoix 49, Kingsley 47

Dexter 57, Grass Lake 39

Evart 57, Marion 31

Ewen - Trout Creek 66, Bessemer 27

Forest Hills Eastern 53, Newaygo 8

Frankenmuth 67, Imlay City 27

Gobles 51, Marcellus 17

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 64, Zeeland East 21

Haslett 62, Fowler 35

Johannesburg-Lewiston 60, Mio-Au Sable 28

Kingston 53, Harbor Beach 32

Lake Linden-Hubbell 66, Dollar Bay 46

Lenawee Christian 49, Sand Creek 36

Leslie 53, Jackson 43

Linden 32, Davison 27

Manchester 53, Dundee 36

Marlette 38, Croswell-Lexington 30

Mason County Central 41, Ludington 34

Milford 32, Pinckney 25

Morley-Stanwood 63, Cadillac 62, OT

Napoleon 41, Hanover-Horton 30

Niles Brandywine 57, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 32

Portland 35, East Lansing 28

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 48, Mercer, Wis. 24

Remus Chippewa Hills 40, Cadillac Heritage Christian 32

Riverview 51, Grosse Ile 41

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 47, Bay City John Glenn 31

Springport 35, Jackson Lumen Christi 15

St. Charles 55, Midland Bullock Creek 33

Union City 65, Marshall Academy 9

    • Watersmeet 48, Wakefield-Marenisco 28

    White Lake Lakeland 53, St. Mary’s Prep 46, OT

    Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 72, Ann Arbor Huron 29

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Bad Axe vs. Peck, ccd.

    Stephenson vs. Munising, ppd.

    ___

