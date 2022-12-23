Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 47, Gueydan 9
Acadiana 33, North Vermilion 27
Airline 42, Benton 38
Arcadia 45, Simsboro 31
Ben Franklin 62, Phoenix 37
Buckeye 71, Pine Prairie 24
Chalmette 39, Dominican 38
Converse 41, Pickering 16
Delta Charter 61, General Trass (Lake Providence) 21
East Beauregard 51, St. Mary’s 48
Hicks 73, Elton 24
Iota 40, Merryville 34
Natchitoches Central 48, Bastrop 38
North Webster 48, D’Arbonne Woods 44
Northshore 59, Cabrini 27
Reeves 83, Oberlin 70
St. Helena 44, Collegiate Baton Rouge 15
St. Scholastica 48, Pearl River 34
Sterlington 57, River Oaks 19
Sulphur 51, Welsh 42
Teurlings Catholic 60, Northlake Christian 21
Tioga 57, Many 37
Zachary 51, Easton 42
