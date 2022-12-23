AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 47, Gueydan 9

Acadiana 33, North Vermilion 27

Airline 42, Benton 38

Arcadia 45, Simsboro 31

Ben Franklin 62, Phoenix 37

Buckeye 71, Pine Prairie 24

Chalmette 39, Dominican 38

Converse 41, Pickering 16

Delta Charter 61, General Trass (Lake Providence) 21

East Beauregard 51, St. Mary’s 48

Hicks 73, Elton 24

Iota 40, Merryville 34

Natchitoches Central 48, Bastrop 38

North Webster 48, D’Arbonne Woods 44

Northshore 59, Cabrini 27

Reeves 83, Oberlin 70

St. Helena 44, Collegiate Baton Rouge 15

St. Scholastica 48, Pearl River 34

Sterlington 57, River Oaks 19

Sulphur 51, Welsh 42

Teurlings Catholic 60, Northlake Christian 21

Tioga 57, Many 37

Zachary 51, Easton 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

