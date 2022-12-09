Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Colton 38, Waldport 20
Country Christian 56, East Linn Christian 41
Crow 26, Yoncalla 23
Grants Pass 40, Spanish Springs, Nev. 25
North Bend 45, Gold Beach 31
Nyssa 46, Payette, Idaho 24
Regis 56, Portland Adventist 29
Riverdale 52, Blanchet Catholic 36
Rogue Valley Adventist 54, Lowell 17
Sisters 46, Culver 10
Taft 49, Catlin Gabel 32
Vale 59, Ontario 17
Westside Christian 62, Dayton 39
1A Preview=
Crane 54, Nixyaawii 38
Damascus Christian 41, Bonanza 28
Pilot Rock 44, Crosshill Christian 43
St. Paul 50, Myrtle Point 37
Calvin Hiatt Memorial=
Imbler 45, Four Rivers Community School 19
Jordan Valley 71, Pine Eagle 14
Powder Valley 60, Trinity Lutheran 36
Clash at Umatilla=
Pendleton 47, Riverside 17
Columbia River Clash=
Stanfield 53, McLoughlin 30
Nike Iolani Classic=
South Medford 72, Konawaena, Hawaii 52
Santiam Christian Tournament=
Banks 40, Santiam Christian 33
Pleasant Hill 33, Monroe 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bickleton, Wash. vs. Elkton, ccd.
