Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Colton 38, Waldport 20

Country Christian 56, East Linn Christian 41

Crow 26, Yoncalla 23

Grants Pass 40, Spanish Springs, Nev. 25

North Bend 45, Gold Beach 31

Nyssa 46, Payette, Idaho 24

Regis 56, Portland Adventist 29

Riverdale 52, Blanchet Catholic 36

Rogue Valley Adventist 54, Lowell 17

Sisters 46, Culver 10

Taft 49, Catlin Gabel 32

Vale 59, Ontario 17

Westside Christian 62, Dayton 39

1A Preview=

Crane 54, Nixyaawii 38

Damascus Christian 41, Bonanza 28

Pilot Rock 44, Crosshill Christian 43

St. Paul 50, Myrtle Point 37

Calvin Hiatt Memorial=

Imbler 45, Four Rivers Community School 19

Jordan Valley 71, Pine Eagle 14

Powder Valley 60, Trinity Lutheran 36

Clash at Umatilla=

Pendleton 47, Riverside 17

Columbia River Clash=

Stanfield 53, McLoughlin 30

Nike Iolani Classic=

South Medford 72, Konawaena, Hawaii 52

Santiam Christian Tournament=

Banks 40, Santiam Christian 33

Pleasant Hill 33, Monroe 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bickleton, Wash. vs. Elkton, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

