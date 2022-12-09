AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 65, Akr. Buchtel 21

Andover Pymatuning Valley 44, Windham 33

Anna 43, Hou 34

Ansonia 45, Bradford 14

Arcanum 53, New Lebanon Dixie 49, OT

Atwater Waterloo 58, Lowellville 30

Baltimore Liberty Union 73, Circleville Logan Elm 38

Barnesville 60, Shadyside 40

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 35, Bloomdale Elmwood 23

Bellbrook 72, Franklin 38

Belmont Union Local 61, Bellaire 14

Belpre 36, Salineville Southern 23

Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Sebring McKinley 18

Bethel-Tate 50, Felicity-Franklin 39

Beverly Ft. Frye 46, New Matamoras Frontier 31

Botkins 60, Sidney Fairlawn 29

Brookfield 60, Campbell Memorial 19

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Lisbon Beaver 21

Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Franklin 36

Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 36

Canfield S. Range 37, Hubbard 34

Cin. West Clermont 50, Cin. Winton Woods 34

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 50, New Richmond 26

Coldwater 49, St. Henry 36

Collins Western Reserve 49, Plymouth 30

Columbiana 53, Wellsville 18

Columbus Grove 55, Ada 15

Convoy Crestview 47, Spencerville 37

Cory-Rawson 50, Arlington 30

Creston Norwayne 60, Rittman 18

Crown City S. Gallia 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 28

Day. Meadowdale 37, Day. Dunbar 34

Day. Oakwood 66, New Carlisle Tecumseh 60

    • Delphos Jefferson 46, Bluffton 29

    Delphos St. John’s 41, New Knoxville 38

    Dola Hardin Northern 40, Morral Ridgedale 22

    Doylestown Chippewa 57, West Salem Northwestern 32

    E. Palestine 45, Leetonia 18

    Eaton 49, Middletown Madison Senior 34

    Elida 59, Kenton 54

    Elmore Woodmore 49, Gibsonburg 31

    Findlay 59, Lima Sr. 25

    Findlay Liberty-Benton 78, Vanlue 17

    Ft. Loramie 46, Jackson Center 24

    Garrettsville Garfield 50, Leavittsburg LaBrae 12

    Goshen 66, Batavia 42

    Grove City Cent. Crossing 71, South 7

    Holgate 39, Continental 17

    Holland Springfield 58, Bowling Green 21

    Ironton Rock Hill 56, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44

    Kalida 49, Archbold 41

    Kings Mills Kings 55, Cin. Walnut Hills 50

    Lebanon 57, Milford 49

    Lees Creek E. Clinton 67, Georgetown 52

    Legacy Christian 46, Yellow Springs 8

    Lewisburg Tri-County N. 42, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 19

    Lexington 38, Mansfield Madison 20

    Liberty Center 49, Edgerton 30

    Lima Perry 39, Marion Elgin 21

    Logan 43, Albany Alexander 36

    Louisville 54, Warren Howland 41

    Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Minster 26

    Marietta 46, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 44

    Martins Ferry 53, Cambridge 18

    Millersburg W. Holmes 42, Wooster 40

    Monroeville 41, Sandusky St. Mary 28

    Mowrystown Whiteoak 50, Manchester 11

    Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 56, N. Baltimore 35

    Mt. Orab Western Brown 49, Wilmington 23

    N. Ridgeville 49, Amherst Steele 30

    New Middletown Spring. 58, McDonald 24

    Norton 61, Akr. Springfield 26

    Old Fort 54, Tiffin Calvert 43

    Orwell Grand Valley 38, Mantua Crestwood 37

    Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Wapakoneta 35

    Oxford Talawanda 50, Monroe 33

    Peebles 64, Fayetteville-Perry 49

    Peninsula Woodridge 60, Lodi Cloverleaf 45

    Perrysburg 78, Maumee 23

    Piketon 59, W. Union 25

    Poland Seminary 42, Girard 22

    Portsmouth Clay 33, Ironton St. Joseph 24

    Portsmouth W. 52, Wheelersburg 40

    Proctorville Fairland 87, Portsmouth 45

    Rockford Parkway 49, Ft. Recovery 24

    S. Point 45, Gallipolis Gallia 12

    STVM 58, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 21

    St. Marys Memorial 41, Defiance 37

    Streetsboro 72, Mogadore Field 59

    Struthers 62, Jefferson Area 27

    Tipp City Bethel 51, Day. Northridge 35

    Tol. Cent. Cath. 62, Fremont Ross 58

    Union City Mississinawa Valley 60, New Paris National Trail 31

    Van Buren 38, McComb 31

    Van Wert 44, Celina 35

    Versailles 51, New Bremen 43, OT

    W. Liberty-Salem 57, London Madison Plains 19

    Waterford 57, Reedsville Eastern 43

    Wauseon 56, Delta 53

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 58, Sylvania Northview 21

    Willow Wood Symmes Valley 53, Franklin Furnace Green 16

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 48

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Columbiana Crestview vs. Youngs. Liberty, ppd.

    Vienna Mathews vs. Fairport Harbor Harding, ccd.

    ___

