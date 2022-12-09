Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 65, Akr. Buchtel 21
Andover Pymatuning Valley 44, Windham 33
Anna 43, Hou 34
Ansonia 45, Bradford 14
Arcanum 53, New Lebanon Dixie 49, OT
Atwater Waterloo 58, Lowellville 30
Baltimore Liberty Union 73, Circleville Logan Elm 38
Barnesville 60, Shadyside 40
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 35, Bloomdale Elmwood 23
Bellbrook 72, Franklin 38
Belmont Union Local 61, Bellaire 14
Belpre 36, Salineville Southern 23
Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Sebring McKinley 18
Bethel-Tate 50, Felicity-Franklin 39
Beverly Ft. Frye 46, New Matamoras Frontier 31
Botkins 60, Sidney Fairlawn 29
Brookfield 60, Campbell Memorial 19
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Lisbon Beaver 21
Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Franklin 36
Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 36
Canfield S. Range 37, Hubbard 34
Cin. West Clermont 50, Cin. Winton Woods 34
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 50, New Richmond 26
Coldwater 49, St. Henry 36
Collins Western Reserve 49, Plymouth 30
Columbiana 53, Wellsville 18
Columbus Grove 55, Ada 15
Convoy Crestview 47, Spencerville 37
Cory-Rawson 50, Arlington 30
Creston Norwayne 60, Rittman 18
Crown City S. Gallia 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 28
Day. Meadowdale 37, Day. Dunbar 34
Day. Oakwood 66, New Carlisle Tecumseh 60
Delphos Jefferson 46, Bluffton 29
Delphos St. John’s 41, New Knoxville 38
Dola Hardin Northern 40, Morral Ridgedale 22
Doylestown Chippewa 57, West Salem Northwestern 32
E. Palestine 45, Leetonia 18
Eaton 49, Middletown Madison Senior 34
Elida 59, Kenton 54
Elmore Woodmore 49, Gibsonburg 31
Findlay 59, Lima Sr. 25
Findlay Liberty-Benton 78, Vanlue 17
Ft. Loramie 46, Jackson Center 24
Garrettsville Garfield 50, Leavittsburg LaBrae 12
Goshen 66, Batavia 42
Grove City Cent. Crossing 71, South 7
Holgate 39, Continental 17
Holland Springfield 58, Bowling Green 21
Ironton Rock Hill 56, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44
Kalida 49, Archbold 41
Kings Mills Kings 55, Cin. Walnut Hills 50
Lebanon 57, Milford 49
Lees Creek E. Clinton 67, Georgetown 52
Legacy Christian 46, Yellow Springs 8
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 42, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 19
Lexington 38, Mansfield Madison 20
Liberty Center 49, Edgerton 30
Lima Perry 39, Marion Elgin 21
Logan 43, Albany Alexander 36
Louisville 54, Warren Howland 41
Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Minster 26
Marietta 46, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 44
Martins Ferry 53, Cambridge 18
Millersburg W. Holmes 42, Wooster 40
Monroeville 41, Sandusky St. Mary 28
Mowrystown Whiteoak 50, Manchester 11
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 56, N. Baltimore 35
Mt. Orab Western Brown 49, Wilmington 23
N. Ridgeville 49, Amherst Steele 30
New Middletown Spring. 58, McDonald 24
Norton 61, Akr. Springfield 26
Old Fort 54, Tiffin Calvert 43
Orwell Grand Valley 38, Mantua Crestwood 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Wapakoneta 35
Oxford Talawanda 50, Monroe 33
Peebles 64, Fayetteville-Perry 49
Peninsula Woodridge 60, Lodi Cloverleaf 45
Perrysburg 78, Maumee 23
Piketon 59, W. Union 25
Poland Seminary 42, Girard 22
Portsmouth Clay 33, Ironton St. Joseph 24
Portsmouth W. 52, Wheelersburg 40
Proctorville Fairland 87, Portsmouth 45
Rockford Parkway 49, Ft. Recovery 24
S. Point 45, Gallipolis Gallia 12
STVM 58, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 21
St. Marys Memorial 41, Defiance 37
Streetsboro 72, Mogadore Field 59
Struthers 62, Jefferson Area 27
Tipp City Bethel 51, Day. Northridge 35
Tol. Cent. Cath. 62, Fremont Ross 58
Union City Mississinawa Valley 60, New Paris National Trail 31
Van Buren 38, McComb 31
Van Wert 44, Celina 35
Versailles 51, New Bremen 43, OT
W. Liberty-Salem 57, London Madison Plains 19
Waterford 57, Reedsville Eastern 43
Wauseon 56, Delta 53
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 58, Sylvania Northview 21
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 53, Franklin Furnace Green 16
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbiana Crestview vs. Youngs. Liberty, ppd.
Vienna Mathews vs. Fairport Harbor Harding, ccd.
