Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver 51, North Sevier 39
Bonneville 45, Weber 28
Bountiful 65, Skyline 29
Box Elder 55, Bear River 40
Canyon View 40, Cedar City 39
Cherokee Trail, Colo. 63, Brighton 53
Clearfield 57, Merit Academy 26
Copper Hills 41, Syracuse 27
Cottonwood 41, Hunter 22
Farmington 63, Granger 26
Grantsville 61, Stansbury 29
Gunnison Valley 46, Tintic 19
Herriman 65, Taylorsville 51
Highland 65, Sky View 60
Juab 54, Providence Hall 20
Judge Memorial 70, South Summit 25
Layton 46, Cyprus 43
Lone Peak 59, St. John’s, D.C. 47
Morgan 42, Glendale Deer Valley, Ariz. 31
Mountain Crest 48, Roy 36
Mountain Ridge 61, Davis 50
Mountain View 63, Maple Mountain 48
North Sanpete 54, American Leadership 25
Northridge 52, Ben Lomond 14
Ogden 71, St. Joseph 23
Panguitch 48, Enterprise 32
Richfield 55, South Sevier 39
Riverton 53, Murray 52
San Juan Blanding 62, Monticello 47
Springville 51, Fremont 38
Uintah 53, Union 38
Vista PEAK, Colo. 56, Desert Hills 37
Wasatch 68, American Heritage 34
Woods Cross 50, Tooele 18
Tarkanian Classic=
Bishop Gorman, Nev. 61, Bingham 50
Caruthers, Calif. 58, Timpview 50
Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 69, Skyridge 59
West 48, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad., Ore. 20
West Jordan 60, Casper Natrona, Wyo. 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/