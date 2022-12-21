AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver 51, North Sevier 39

Bonneville 45, Weber 28

Bountiful 65, Skyline 29

Box Elder 55, Bear River 40

Canyon View 40, Cedar City 39

Cherokee Trail, Colo. 63, Brighton 53

Clearfield 57, Merit Academy 26

Copper Hills 41, Syracuse 27

Cottonwood 41, Hunter 22

Farmington 63, Granger 26

Grantsville 61, Stansbury 29

Gunnison Valley 46, Tintic 19

Herriman 65, Taylorsville 51

Highland 65, Sky View 60

Juab 54, Providence Hall 20

Judge Memorial 70, South Summit 25

Layton 46, Cyprus 43

Lone Peak 59, St. John’s, D.C. 47

Morgan 42, Glendale Deer Valley, Ariz. 31

Mountain Crest 48, Roy 36

Mountain Ridge 61, Davis 50

Mountain View 63, Maple Mountain 48

North Sanpete 54, American Leadership 25

Northridge 52, Ben Lomond 14

Ogden 71, St. Joseph 23

Panguitch 48, Enterprise 32

Richfield 55, South Sevier 39

Riverton 53, Murray 52

San Juan Blanding 62, Monticello 47

Springville 51, Fremont 38

Uintah 53, Union 38

Vista PEAK, Colo. 56, Desert Hills 37

Wasatch 68, American Heritage 34

Woods Cross 50, Tooele 18

Tarkanian Classic=

Bishop Gorman, Nev. 61, Bingham 50

Caruthers, Calif. 58, Timpview 50

Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 69, Skyridge 59

West 48, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad., Ore. 20

West Jordan 60, Casper Natrona, Wyo. 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

