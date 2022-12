Click to copy

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

East Beauregard 51, Vinton 16

Lakeside 55, Green Oaks 21

Midland 60, Crowley 20

South Beauregard 44, LaGrange 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Natchitoches Central vs. Parkway, ppd. to Dec 14th.

Scotlandville vs. Tara, ccd.

St. Helena vs. Madison Prep, ccd.

Walker vs. New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics, ccd.

West Jefferson vs. Riverside Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/