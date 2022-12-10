Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 45, Propel Braddock Hills 7
Atlantic Christian, N.J. 41, Eden Christian 29
Audenried 59, Gwynn Park, Md. 55
Bellwood-Antis 58, Tyrone 38
Biglerville 45, Big Spring 40
Blacklick Valley 53, Greater Johnstown 42
Butler 63, Kiski Area 33
Central Martinsburg 62, Parkway Northwest 12
Chestnut Ridge 45, Tussey Mountain 28
Conwell Egan 68, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 38
Derry 53, Geibel Catholic 30
Franklin Towne Charter 30, Philadelphia Academy Charter 18
Germantown Academy 63, George School 36
Jamestown 43, Rocky Grove 17
Jim Thorpe 51, Panther Valley 47
Lebanon 55, Bethlehem Catholic 53
Lewisburg 37, Penns Valley 29
Marian Catholic 60, Pottsville Nativity 35
Mechanicsburg 64, ELCO 44
Merion Mercy 60, Collegium Charter School 33
Mount St. Joseph 67, Peddie, N.J. 41
North Hills 66, Winchester Thurston 38
North Schuylkill 79, Tamaqua 13
Otto-Eldred 36, Elk County Catholic 32
Penn Treaty 57, Fels 55
Penn-Trafford 51, Penn Hills 42
Peters Township 64, Montour 37
Red Land 57, Northeastern 55
Red Lion 44, Waynesboro 20
Renaissance Academy 23, Phil-Montgomery Christian 8
Sharon 46, Titusville 8
Sharpsville 48, Mercer 40
Villa Maria 44, Archmere Academy, Del. 27
Wellsville, N.Y. 57, North Penn-Mansfield 28
Wilmington 59, Portersville Christian 19
York Catholic 63, Camp Hill 48
York Suburban 38, Hanover 4
Yough 49, Steel Valley 15
BFS Tip-Off Classic=
Morgantown, W.Va. 51, Kennedy Catholic 30
University, W.Va. 70, Albert Gallatin 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cornell vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.
___
