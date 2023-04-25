AP NEWS
2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Voting

By The Associated PressApril 25, 2023 GMT

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote and one point for a third-place vote:

Points
Player, Team1st2nd3rdTot
Paolo Banchero, Magic9811-494
Jalen Williams, Thunder07516241
Walker Kessler, Jazz21753114
Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers041527
Keegan Murray, Kings031221
Jaden Ivey, Pistons0033
