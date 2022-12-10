Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avoyelles Charter 58, Winnfield 56
Baton Rouge Catholic 71, St. Amant 67
Baton Rouge Episcopal 54, Vandebilt Catholic 51
Bell City 69, Hackberry 32
Breaux Bridge 51, Patterson 49
Broadmoor 50, Southern Lab 49
Buckeye 54, Summerfield 35
Captain Shreve 46, Pineville 32
Carencro 35, Bunkie 34
Carroll 71, Ville Platte 49
Castor 82, Glenbrook 58
Chalmette 53, Benton 38
Claiborne Christian 60, Delta Charter 51
Comeaux 69, Natchitoches Central 54
De La Salle 62, Riverdale 54
Delhi Charter 74, Downsville 22
Donaldsonville 32, Dutchtown 31
East Iberville 64, Central - B.R. 60
Erath 60, Centerville 42
Family Christian Academy 55, JS Clark Leadership Academy 39
Ferriday 77, Sicily Island 9
Gibsland-Coleman 66, Arcadia 41
Hammond 62, Franklinton 38
Hanson Memorial 62, Gueydan 46
Haynes Academy 63, Christ Episcopal 51
Hornbeck 62, Converse 40
Jonesboro-Hodge 50, Neville 38
Kentwood 62, Varnado 51
Lafayette 59, Beau Chene 34
Lake Charles College Prep 62, Leesville 33
Longview, Texas 61, Rayville 44
Loyola Prep 55, West Ouachita 39
Morgan City 60, West St. Mary 48
Northeast 67, Slaughter 52
Northshore 54, Bonnabel 45
Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Okla. 48, Louisiana School for the Deaf 47
Pickering 57, Kinder 30
Plainview 63, Montgomery 49
Port Allen 62, Delhi 38
Port Barre 53, Pointe Coupee Catholic 49
Reeves 64, Merryville 49
Rosepine 83, Hicks 78
Rummel 65, East Jefferson 58
Scotlandville 56, McKinley 54
Slidell 57, West Jefferson 50
St. Amant 57, White Castle 55
St. Edmund Catholic 51, South Cameron 14
St. Helena 58, St. Louis 54
St. Thomas More 46, Karr 36
Sulphur 70, Lacassine 37
Thibodaux 38, Livonia 35
University (Lab) 55, Belaire 17
Vinton 49, Singer 41
Walker 85, Live Oak 45
Washington-Marion 51, Mentorship Academy 48
Westlake 65, Midland 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crescent City vs. Rosenwald Collegiate, ccd.
Mansfield vs. Bossier, ccd.
New Orleans Military & Maritime vs. Geo Next Generation, ccd.
South Cameron vs. Elizabeth, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/