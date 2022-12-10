BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avoyelles Charter 58, Winnfield 56

Baton Rouge Catholic 71, St. Amant 67

Baton Rouge Episcopal 54, Vandebilt Catholic 51

Bell City 69, Hackberry 32

Breaux Bridge 51, Patterson 49

Broadmoor 50, Southern Lab 49

Buckeye 54, Summerfield 35

Captain Shreve 46, Pineville 32

Carencro 35, Bunkie 34

Carroll 71, Ville Platte 49

Castor 82, Glenbrook 58

Chalmette 53, Benton 38

Claiborne Christian 60, Delta Charter 51

Comeaux 69, Natchitoches Central 54

De La Salle 62, Riverdale 54

Delhi Charter 74, Downsville 22

Donaldsonville 32, Dutchtown 31

East Iberville 64, Central - B.R. 60

Erath 60, Centerville 42

Family Christian Academy 55, JS Clark Leadership Academy 39

Ferriday 77, Sicily Island 9

Gibsland-Coleman 66, Arcadia 41

Hammond 62, Franklinton 38

Hanson Memorial 62, Gueydan 46

Haynes Academy 63, Christ Episcopal 51

Hornbeck 62, Converse 40

Jonesboro-Hodge 50, Neville 38

Kentwood 62, Varnado 51

Lafayette 59, Beau Chene 34

Lake Charles College Prep 62, Leesville 33

Longview, Texas 61, Rayville 44

Loyola Prep 55, West Ouachita 39

Morgan City 60, West St. Mary 48

Northeast 67, Slaughter 52

Northshore 54, Bonnabel 45

Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Okla. 48, Louisiana School for the Deaf 47

Pickering 57, Kinder 30

Plainview 63, Montgomery 49

Port Allen 62, Delhi 38

Port Barre 53, Pointe Coupee Catholic 49

Reeves 64, Merryville 49

Rosepine 83, Hicks 78

Rummel 65, East Jefferson 58

Scotlandville 56, McKinley 54

Slidell 57, West Jefferson 50

St. Amant 57, White Castle 55

St. Edmund Catholic 51, South Cameron 14

St. Helena 58, St. Louis 54

St. Thomas More 46, Karr 36

Sulphur 70, Lacassine 37

Thibodaux 38, Livonia 35

University (Lab) 55, Belaire 17

Vinton 49, Singer 41

Walker 85, Live Oak 45

Washington-Marion 51, Mentorship Academy 48

Westlake 65, Midland 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crescent City vs. Rosenwald Collegiate, ccd.

Mansfield vs. Bossier, ccd.

New Orleans Military & Maritime vs. Geo Next Generation, ccd.

South Cameron vs. Elizabeth, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/