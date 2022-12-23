Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 47, Gueydan 9
Acadiana 33, North Vermilion 27
Arcadia 77, Simsboro 57
Bastrop 60, Natchitoches Central 58
Benton 56, Holy Savior Menard 46
Bonnabel 82, Covington 70
Buckeye 71, Pine Prairie 24
Carencro 65, Church Point 39
Delcambre 55, St. Edmund Catholic 46
Denham Springs 74, Albany 29
Elton 75, Hicks 68
Fontainebleau 69, Pearl River 66
French Settlement 69, West Feliciana 47
Hamilton Christian Academy 69, Washington-Marion 59
Hammond 58, Thibodaux 40
Hanson Memorial 44, Kaplan 33
Huntington 59, Calvary Baptist Academy 54
Iota 53, Merryville 51
Iowa 80, Jehovah-Jireh 49
Lakeshore 84, Salmen 81
Lena Northwood 56, Caldwell Parish 48
Midland 68, Kinder 38
New Iberia 62, Northwest 41
Northside Christian 52, ESA 48
Patrick Taylor 37, Christ Episcopal 28
Plain Dealing 76, Lakeside 69
Reeves 86, Oberlin 61
Saint Paul’s 68, St. Charles Catholic 49
Sam Hou 34, Chalmette 28
St. Frederick Catholic 62, Teurlings Catholic 51
St. Thomas More 69, Rummel 55
Sterlington 87, River Oaks 63
Sulphur 55, Welsh 38
Tioga 57, Many 37
Zachary 61, B.T. Washington 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/