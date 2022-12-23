AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 47, Gueydan 9

Acadiana 33, North Vermilion 27

Arcadia 77, Simsboro 57

Bastrop 60, Natchitoches Central 58

Benton 56, Holy Savior Menard 46

Bonnabel 82, Covington 70

Buckeye 71, Pine Prairie 24

Carencro 65, Church Point 39

Delcambre 55, St. Edmund Catholic 46

Denham Springs 74, Albany 29

Elton 75, Hicks 68

Fontainebleau 69, Pearl River 66

French Settlement 69, West Feliciana 47

Hamilton Christian Academy 69, Washington-Marion 59

Hammond 58, Thibodaux 40

Hanson Memorial 44, Kaplan 33

Huntington 59, Calvary Baptist Academy 54

Iota 53, Merryville 51

Iowa 80, Jehovah-Jireh 49

Lakeshore 84, Salmen 81

Lena Northwood 56, Caldwell Parish 48

Midland 68, Kinder 38

New Iberia 62, Northwest 41

Northside Christian 52, ESA 48

Patrick Taylor 37, Christ Episcopal 28

Plain Dealing 76, Lakeside 69

Reeves 86, Oberlin 61

Saint Paul’s 68, St. Charles Catholic 49

Sam Hou 34, Chalmette 28

St. Frederick Catholic 62, Teurlings Catholic 51

St. Thomas More 69, Rummel 55

Sterlington 87, River Oaks 63

Sulphur 55, Welsh 38

Tioga 57, Many 37

Zachary 61, B.T. Washington 54

