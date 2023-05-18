Indiana hosts Connecticut in season opener

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Fever open the season at home against the Connecticut Sun.

Indiana finished 2-16 in Eastern Conference play and 3-15 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Fever averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 22.6 bench points last season.

Connecticut finished 25-11 overall last season while going 11-7 in Eastern Conference action. The Sun gave up 77.8 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .