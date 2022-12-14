AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 86, Fluvanna 64

Arcadia 51, Worcester Prep School, Md. 49

Bayside 38, First Colonial 35

Briar Woods 57, Millbrook 56

Broadway 50, Fort Defiance 26

Charles City County High School 65, K&Q Central 56

Charlottesville 84, Goochland 40

Chincoteague 55, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 45

Christiansburg 64, Pulaski County 60

Churchland 64, Booker T. Washington 60

Dinwiddie 56, Atlee 47

Douglas Freeman 46, Hermitage 43

E.C. Glass 64, Amherst County 50

EP Immanuel, Texas 58, Legacy Christian Academy 45

Eastern View 75, Chancellor 50

Fork Union Prep 82, Fishburne Military 66

Frank Cox 54, Salem-Va. Beach 47

Gar-Field 49, Colgan 40

Gate City 58, Abingdon 55

George Marshall 52, McLean 33

George Wythe-Richmond 92, Giles 37

Gretna 68, William Campbell 67

Hampton 33, Bethel 27

Hayfield 76, Justice High School 27

Henrico 67, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60

Holston 57, Richlands 50

James Monroe 85, King George 78

James River-Buchanan 62, Rockbridge County 43

John R. Lewis 69, Annandale 59, OT

Kecoughtan 72, Warwick 48

Kellam 65, Ocean Lakes 54

Kempsville 64, Tallwood 48

Lord Botetourt 69, Floyd County 66

Marion 63, Northwood 49

Massaponax 62, Mountain View 42

Menchville 54, Woodside 44

Middlesex 60, Carver Academy 53

    • Mills Godwin 59, Mechanicsville High School 29

    Nandua 72, Norfolk Christian School 39

    New Covenant 64, Temple Christian 52

    North Stafford 36, Riverbend 34

    Norview 71, Norcom 52

    Parry McCluer 71, Craig County 43

    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 84, Salem 57

    Phoebus 87, Denbigh 40

    Princess Anne 62, Green Run 41

    Rappahannock 62, Christchurch 60, OT

    Ridgeview 84, Central - Wise 69

    Spotsylvania 45, Courtland 43

    St. Annes-Belfield 65, Miller School 64, OT

    Stafford 49, Colonial Forge 46

    Strasburg 47, Page County 32

    Tandem Friends School 82, Quantico 52

    Trinity Episcopal 64, Norfolk Academy 59

    Tunstall 78, Bassett 65

    Twin Springs 68, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 52

    Washington-Liberty 62, Herndon 34

    Western Albemarle 80, Orange County 37

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.