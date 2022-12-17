AP NEWS
Saturday's Scores

December 18, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Wood, Pa. 47, Bishop Ireton 42

Atlantic Shores Christian 40, Oscar Smith 38

Carroll County 56, Magna Vista 19

Catholic High School of Va Beach 56, Norview 51

Franklin County 70, GW-Danville 25

Gate City 72, Tennessee, Tenn. 48

Glen Allen 58, Franklin County 31

Grace Christian 44, Blue Ridge Christian 29

Halifax County 50, Person, N.C. 33

Hampton 54, Deep Creek 23

Hampton Roads 42, Isle of Wight Academy 20

Indian River 51, Kempsville 49

James River 73, Lake Braddock 39

Liberty-Bedford 50, Staunton River 45

Louisa 70, GW-Danville 25

Lynn Camp, Ky. 51, Thomas Walker 41

Nansemond River 52, Heritage (Newport News) 14

Potomac School 47, Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Fla. 40

Princess Anne 53, Bethel 29

St. Michael Catholic 37, The New Community School 31

Thomas Dale 76, Grassfield 15

Walsingham Academy 60, West Point 8

Western Branch 44, Landstown 41

Woodside 54, TJHS 7

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

