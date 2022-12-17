Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Wood, Pa. 47, Bishop Ireton 42
Atlantic Shores Christian 40, Oscar Smith 38
Carroll County 56, Magna Vista 19
Catholic High School of Va Beach 56, Norview 51
Franklin County 70, GW-Danville 25
Gate City 72, Tennessee, Tenn. 48
Glen Allen 58, Franklin County 31
Grace Christian 44, Blue Ridge Christian 29
Halifax County 50, Person, N.C. 33
Hampton 54, Deep Creek 23
Hampton Roads 42, Isle of Wight Academy 20
Indian River 51, Kempsville 49
James River 73, Lake Braddock 39
Liberty-Bedford 50, Staunton River 45
Louisa 70, GW-Danville 25
Lynn Camp, Ky. 51, Thomas Walker 41
Nansemond River 52, Heritage (Newport News) 14
Potomac School 47, Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Fla. 40
Princess Anne 53, Bethel 29
St. Michael Catholic 37, The New Community School 31
Thomas Dale 76, Grassfield 15
Walsingham Academy 60, West Point 8
Western Branch 44, Landstown 41
Woodside 54, TJHS 7
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/