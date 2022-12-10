AP NEWS
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 57, Blackford 49

Anderson 70, Indpls Tech 59

Angola 48, Garrett 29

Barr-Reeve 53, Springs Valley 39

Batesville 50, Lawrenceburg 37

Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Columbus East 48

Bethesda Christian 51, Indpls Ritter 50, OT

Bloomfield 69, Clay City 53

Bloomington North 65, Mooresville 44

Blue River 57, Cowan 44

Boonville 76, Tecumseh 67

Borden 49, S. Central (Elizabeth) 47

Brownsburg 62, Indpls Pike 29

Brownstown 71, Scottsburg 48

Carroll (Flora) 68, Caston 43

Cass 69, Hamilton Hts. 64

Central Christian 57, Christel House Manual 49

Charlestown 61, Clarksville 59

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.), Ill. 75, Hammond Noll 41

Christian Academy 53, Rock Creek Academy 52

Churubusco 52, S. Adams 28

Clinton Prairie 64, Delphi 55

Covington 65, Attica 8

Culver Academy 58, Lafayette Catholic 25

Daleville 39, Centerville 36

Danville 71, Southmont 36

Decatur Central 58, Indpls Roncalli 51

Eastern (Greentown) 69, Tri-Central 60

Eastern (Pekin) 75, Crawford Co. 61

Eastern Hancock 55, Northeastern 45

Elkhart 52, S. Bend Adams 50

Ev. Day 74, Tell City 38

Evansville Bosse 64, Princeton 51

Evansville Harrison 58, Castle 55

Evansville Memorial 57, Jasper 53

Evansville North 67, Gibson Southern 61

Evansville Reitz 64, Evansville Mater Dei 52

    • Fountain Central 69, Riverton Parke 19

    Frankfort 66, Tri-West 43

    Franklin 43, Greenwood 40

    Franklin Co. 34, Rushville 32

    Frankton 62, Eastbrook 39

    Fremont 90, Hamilton 31

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 52, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51

    Ft. Wayne North 77, Ft. Wayne South 63

    Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, Ft. Wayne Luers 18

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Ft. Wayne Snider 57

    Hagerstown 69, Union Co. 66

    Hamilton Southeastern 57, Indpls N. Central 54

    Hammond Central 50, Gary West 37

    Hanover Central 54, River Forest 39

    Harlan Christian 59, Tol. Horizon Science, Ohio 29

    Hebron 61, Tri-Township 35

    Henryville 65, Austin 62

    Heritage Hills 51, N. Posey 46

    Homestead 50, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48

    Indian Creek 63, Cloverdale 18

    Indpls Ben Davis 64, Franklin Central 47

    Indpls Brebeuf 58, Indpls Shortridge 28

    Indpls Chatard 58, Heritage Christian 55

    Indpls Lutheran 46, Cascade 35

    Indpls Park Tudor 72, Parke Heritage 47

    Indpls Perry Meridian 48, Whiteland 44

    Indpls Tindley 100, Eminence 44

    Jac-Cen-Del 67, Madison Shawe 36

    Jeffersonville 53, Seymour 38

    Jennings Co. 73, E. Central 43

    Knightstown 51, Cambridge City 50

    Kokomo 72, McCutcheon 38

    Kouts 71, S. Central (Union Mills) 31

    LaVille 48, Winamac 42

    Lafayette Harrison 45, Lafayette Jeff 42

    Lake Station 75, Wheeler 31

    Lakeland Christian 55, Bluffton 43

    Lebanon 56, Western Boone 49

    Linton 71, Mitchell 34

    Loogootee 61, Forest Park 56

    Madison-Grant 61, Elwood 45

    Marion 63, Richmond 61

    Mishawaka 62, S. Bend Riley 57

    Mishawaka Marian 64, Plymouth 44

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Pendleton Hts. 50

    Muncie Central 55, Logansport 53

    Munster 61, E. Chicago Central 51

    N. Daviess 65, N. Central (Farmersburg) 41

    N. Decatur 79, Edinburgh 50

    N. Judson 65, Rochester 45

    N. Newton 49, Highland 48

    New Albany 44, Floyd Central 40

    New Castle 50, Shelbyville 38

    New Palestine 53, Greenfield 46

    New Prairie 42, Bremen 41

    Noblesville 45, Carmel 42

    Northview 67, W. Vigo 45

    Oak Hill 63, Mississinewa 39

    Orleans 45, Dubois 42

    Owen Valley 80, Brown Co. 37

    Penn 78, Concord 47

    Perry Central 42, Wood Memorial 30

    Peru 69, Southwood 64, OT

    Plainfield 66, Martinsville 43

    Providence 56, Lanesville 26

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 73, Indpls Herron 29

    Rensselaer 69, N. White 31

    Rising Sun 66, Switzerland Co. 57

    Rossville 61, Frontier 29

    S. Bend Washington 79, S. Bend Clay 39

    S. Dearborn 65, Madison 53

    S. Decatur 62, Milan 46

    S. Knox 41, Southridge 40

    S. Putnam 38, Greencastle 37

    S. Ripley 56, Hauser 43

    S. Spencer 54, Washington 37

    S. Vermillion 45, Edgewood 37

    Seeger 64, N. Montgomery 50

    Shakamak 46, N. Knox 43

    Shenandoah 45, Tri 36

    Sheridan 70, Clinton Central 36

    Shoals 54, White River Valley 28

    Silver Creek 47, N. Harrison 37

    Southport 51, Bloomington South 50

    Southwestern (Hanover) 69, New Washington 42

    Speedway 68, Monrovia 65

    Sullivan 71, N. Putnam 47

    Taylor 59, Northwestern 51, OT

    Tipton 57, Western 42

    Traders Point Christian 66, N. Vermillion 34

    Triton 63, Pioneer 31

    Triton Central 54, Greensburg 51

    Twin Lakes 50, Tri-County 42

    University 73, Indpls Scecina 39

    Valparaiso 46, Lowell 21

    Vincennes Rivet 53, Washington Catholic 43

    W. Lafayette 74, Crawfordsville 46

    Wabash 77, Maconaquah 68

    Waldron 46, Morristown 45

    Wapahani 53, Lapel 32

    Wes-Del 73, Union (Modoc) 15

    Westville 51, Boone Grove 23

    Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 58, LaPorte LaLumiere 56

    Winchester 64, Union City 32

    Yorktown 49, Delta 39

    Zionsville 43, Lawrence Central 39, OT

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

