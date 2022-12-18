Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boise 74, Meridian 49
Cole Valley 43, Nampa Christian 18
Eagle 39, Capital 28
Grace 53, Gooding 29
Grace 61, Jerome 42
Highland 60, Marsh Valley 23
Jerome 55, Filer 45
Mackay 56, Murtaugh 52
Melba 74, Nyssa, Ore. 28
Mountain Home 49, Filer 46
Parma 55, Payette 12
Rockland 53, Clark County 4
Sandpoint 67, Lewiston 40
Soda Springs 53, West Side 38
Vale, Ore. 58, New Plymouth 24
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Rock Springs, Wyo. 40, Bear Lake 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/