Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boise 74, Meridian 49

Cole Valley 43, Nampa Christian 18

Eagle 39, Capital 28

Grace 53, Gooding 29

Grace 61, Jerome 42

Highland 60, Marsh Valley 23

Jerome 55, Filer 45

Mackay 56, Murtaugh 52

Melba 74, Nyssa, Ore. 28

Mountain Home 49, Filer 46

Parma 55, Payette 12

Rockland 53, Clark County 4

Sandpoint 67, Lewiston 40

Soda Springs 53, West Side 38

Vale, Ore. 58, New Plymouth 24

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Rock Springs, Wyo. 40, Bear Lake 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

