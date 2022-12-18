Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 62, Southwood 57
B.T. Washington 65, East Ascension 45
Barbe 57, C.E. Byrd 25
Beau Chene 58, North Central 53
Beau Chene 72, Port Barre 33
Ben Franklin 53, Willow School 46
Central - B.R. 48, Parkview Baptist 41
Central Catholic 71, Acadiana 42
Central Lafourche 57, Covington 55
De La Salle 58, Jesuit 49
Delhi 63, DeRidder 60
Donaldsonville 42, Livonia 34
Elizabeth 62, Reeves 48
Family Christian Academy 39, West Feliciana 35
Ferriday 65, Tioga 56
Franklin 44, E.D. White 34
Hannan 49, Scotlandville 48
Hathaway 65, Bell City 57
Holy Savior Menard 52, Grant 44
Iowa 83, Elton 53
John Curtis Christian 66, Kenner Discovery 22
Lacassine 48, Grand Lake 21
Lena Northwood 57, Bolton 44
Northeast 70, Istrouma 37
Northshore 53, Lakeview 51
Peabody 73, Marksville 27
Pleasant Hill 56, North DeSoto 36
Ponchatoula 73, Hammond 44
Pope John Paul 41, Patrick Taylor 36
Richwood 58, Washington-Marion 50
Ringgold 68, Haughton 55
Rosepine 54, Hackberry 51
Rummel 56, Lafayette 46
Ruston 62, Neville 35
Saint Paul’s 59, Salmen 57
South Beauregard 46, Iota 38
St. Helena 45, Mandeville 43
University (Lab) 51, St. Michael 44
Walker 54, Woodlawn (SH) 47
Welsh 70, Lake Arthur 44
Williamson, Ala. 66, Baton Rouge Episcopal 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lena Northwood vs. Peabody, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/