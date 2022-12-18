AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 62, Southwood 57

B.T. Washington 65, East Ascension 45

Barbe 57, C.E. Byrd 25

Beau Chene 58, North Central 53

Beau Chene 72, Port Barre 33

Ben Franklin 53, Willow School 46

Central - B.R. 48, Parkview Baptist 41

Central Catholic 71, Acadiana 42

Central Lafourche 57, Covington 55

De La Salle 58, Jesuit 49

Delhi 63, DeRidder 60

Donaldsonville 42, Livonia 34

Elizabeth 62, Reeves 48

Family Christian Academy 39, West Feliciana 35

Ferriday 65, Tioga 56

Franklin 44, E.D. White 34

Hannan 49, Scotlandville 48

Hathaway 65, Bell City 57

Holy Savior Menard 52, Grant 44

Iowa 83, Elton 53

John Curtis Christian 66, Kenner Discovery 22

Lacassine 48, Grand Lake 21

Lena Northwood 57, Bolton 44

Northeast 70, Istrouma 37

Northshore 53, Lakeview 51

Peabody 73, Marksville 27

Pleasant Hill 56, North DeSoto 36

Ponchatoula 73, Hammond 44

Pope John Paul 41, Patrick Taylor 36

Richwood 58, Washington-Marion 50

Ringgold 68, Haughton 55

Rosepine 54, Hackberry 51

Rummel 56, Lafayette 46

Ruston 62, Neville 35

Saint Paul’s 59, Salmen 57

South Beauregard 46, Iota 38

St. Helena 45, Mandeville 43

University (Lab) 51, St. Michael 44

Walker 54, Woodlawn (SH) 47

Welsh 70, Lake Arthur 44

Williamson, Ala. 66, Baton Rouge Episcopal 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lena Northwood vs. Peabody, ccd.

___

