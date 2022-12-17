AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annie Wright 52, Vashon Island 36

Arlington def. Meadowdale, forfeit

Auburn Mountainview 63, Auburn Riverside 33

Ballard 50, Lincoln 30

Battle Ground 75, Union 67

Black Hills 57, W. F. West 41

Blaine 69, Squalicum 60

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 82, Rogers (Spokane) 50

Cashmere 72, Cascade (Leavenworth) 48

Central Kitsap 70, River Ridge 47

Chiawana 71, Kennewick 59

Cle Elum/Roslyn 75, Mabton 35

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 82, Central Valley 43

Columbia River 61, Washougal 60

Connell 58, Wahluke 52

Covenant Christian, Ala. 47, Rogers (Spokane) 36

Dufur, Ore. 66, Trout Lake 48

Eastside Catholic 67, Grace Academy 55

Ellensburg 62, Grandview 56

Emerald Ridge 77, Bethel 35

Enumclaw 68, Fife 38

Everett 76, Lynnwood 65

Ferris 74, Mead 41

Foss 86, Washington 66

Franklin 55, Chief Sealth 44

Freeman 79, Colville 45

Garfield 65, Seattle Prep 43

Goldendale 60, Granger 54

Gonzaga Prep 57, Lewis and Clark 34

Kamiakin 69, Southridge 35

Kentridge 67, Post Falls, Idaho 62, OT

King’s Way Christian School 42, Evergreen (Vancouver) 37

Kittitas 79, Highland 42

Klahowya 53, Charles Wright Academy 35

La Conner 95, Chief Kitsap Academy 10

La Salle 58, Kiona-Benton 39

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 61, Riverside 26

Lynden 78, Meridian 32

Lynden Christian 73, Bellingham 44

    • Mark Morris 86, Fort Vancouver 47

    Moses Lake 68, Wenatchee 62

    Mount Vernon Christian 62, Darrington 14

    Nathan Hale 59, Lakeside (Seattle) 57

    Newport 44, Medical Lake 37

    North Thurston 69, Peninsula 67

    Oakesdale 43, Garfield-Palouse 38

    Oakville 67, Neah Bay 62

    Okanogan 77, Tonasket 58

    Olympia 38, Graham-Kapowsin 25

    Omak 53, Chelan 44

    Orcas Island 96, Concrete 19

    Orting 55, Steilacoom 32

    Pomeroy 66, Colton 32

    Prairie 62, Heritage 53

    Prosser 50, Ephrata 41

    Quilcene 71, Rainier Christian 58

    R.A. Long 81, Ridgefield 48

    Reardan 63, Chewelah 48

    Richland 106, Hanford 40

    Ridgeline 80, Cheney 71, 2OT

    Rogers (Puyallup) 53, Puyallup 44

    Royal 60, College Place 45

    Selah 55, East Valley (Yakima) 40

    Selkirk 58, Valley Christian 52

    Shorecrest 62, Marysville-Getchell 53

    Skyline 62, Mount Si 58

    Snohomish 50, Shorewood 39

    Soap Lake 68, Wilson Creek 37

    South Kitsap 56, Sumner 38

    South Whidbey 71, Granite Falls 39

    St. George’s 46, Davenport 38

    Stanwood 73, Edmonds-Woodway 45

    Sultan 55, Bellevue Christian 50

    Summit Sierra 74, Bush 55

    Tekoa/Rosalia 84, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 75

    Tenino 64, Bear Creek School 59

    The Northwest 73, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 46

    Timberline 61, Kamiak 55

    Toppenish 71, Wapato 54

    Touchet 68, Liberty Christian 62

    Tri-Cities Prep 51, River View 29

    Tulalip Heritage 73, Shoreline Christian 0

    Tumwater 80, Centralia 26

    University 76, North Central 64

    West Seattle 49, Roosevelt 38

    West Valley (Yakima) 49, Sunnyside 44

    White River 69, Clover Park 53

    Willapa Valley 68, Ilwaco 65

    Woodland 88, Hockinson 56

    Yelm 63, Capital 62

    Zillah 63, Naches Valley 42

    Les Schwab South Coast Tournament=

    Redmond 74, Mazama, Ore. 53

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Glacier Peak vs. Ferndale, ccd.

    Kentlake vs. Kentwood, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

