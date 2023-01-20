AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brewer 65, Nokomis Regional 61, OT

Caribou 79, Houlton 30

Central Aroostook 64, Washburn District 26

Fort Kent Community 66, Hodgdon 56

Foxcroft Academy 67, Central 29

Hermon 48, Washington Academy 38

Katahdin 48, Easton 45

Madawaska 69, Ashland Community 34

Mt. Abram 62, Mountain Valley 60

South Aroostook Community 75, Fort Fairfield 46

Thornton Academy 63, Noble 54

Vinalhaven 59, Pine Tree Academy 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

