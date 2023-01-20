Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brewer 65, Nokomis Regional 61, OT
Caribou 79, Houlton 30
Central Aroostook 64, Washburn District 26
Fort Kent Community 66, Hodgdon 56
Foxcroft Academy 67, Central 29
Hermon 48, Washington Academy 38
Katahdin 48, Easton 45
Madawaska 69, Ashland Community 34
Mt. Abram 62, Mountain Valley 60
South Aroostook Community 75, Fort Fairfield 46
Thornton Academy 63, Noble 54
Vinalhaven 59, Pine Tree Academy 37
