Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park 53, Southgate Anderson 2
Bedford 60, Tecumseh 52
Belleville 66, Westland John Glenn 14
Brighton 54, Salem 34
Buchanan 67, Three Oaks River Valley 26
Cedarville 66, Rudyard 22
Clinton 52, Webberville 21
DeWitt 50, Williamston 31
Dearborn 44, Franklin LIVONIA MI 21
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 50, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 27
Detroit Cody 38, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 35
East Jackson 45, Hanover-Horton 39
Fowler 49, Bath 27
Garden City 58, Redford Thurston 26
Gibraltar Carlson 50, Lincoln Park 18
Grand Rapids West Catholic 61, Rockford 54
Grosse Ile 46, Allen Park Cabrini 45
Hartland 58, Howell 50
Holland Christian 39, Grand Rapids Christian 38
Lake Linden-Hubbell 50, Chassell 19
Manistee 45, Shelby 30
Marysville 42, St. Clair 27
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 47, Britton-Deerfield 21
Napoleon 35, Addison 15
Northville Broncos 46, Canton 42, OT
Norway 52, Niagara, Wis. 48
Novi 42, Plymouth 36
Ovid-Elsie 54, Chesaning 15
Petoskey 46, Boyne City 29
Pinckney 44, Fowlerville 41
Port Huron 43, Port Huron Northern 22
Rochester 44, Macomb Dakota 42
Romulus 74, Melvindale 1
Royal Oak 51, Remus Chippewa Hills 15
Saline 73, Birmingham Seaholm 50
Saline Washtenaw Christian 59, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist, Ohio 34
South Lyon East 65, Walled Lake Western 36
Trenton 56, Brownstown Woodhaven 37
Wyandotte Roosevelt 39, Taylor 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Battle Creek Central vs. Richland Gull Lake, ccd.
Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Stevensville Lakeshore, ccd.
Bay City All Saints vs. Ashley, ccd.
Benton Harbor vs. Watervliet, ccd.
Big Rapids vs. Pewamo-Westphalia, ccd.
Bridgman vs. St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic, ppd. to Feb 22nd.
Calhoun Christian vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.
Cassopolis vs. Marcellus, ccd.
Centreville vs. Mendon, ccd.
Clawson vs. Livonia Clarenceville, ccd.
Decatur vs. Bloomingdale, ccd.
Dowagiac Union vs. Coloma, ccd.
Frankenmuth vs. Hudsonville, ccd.
Grand Haven vs. Spring Lake, ccd.
Harbor Light Christian vs. Atlanta, ccd.
Hartford vs. Bangor, ppd. to Jan 14th.
Jenison vs. Hamilton, ccd.
Lake City vs. Zeeland West, ccd.
Lawrence vs. Comstock, ccd.
Marcellus Howardsville Christian vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, ppd.
Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. St. Clair Shores Lakeview, ccd.
Martin vs. Berrien Springs, ccd.
Mason County Central vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills, ccd.
Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Ravenna, ccd.
Otsego vs. Three Rivers, ccd.
Portage Northern vs. Portage Central, ccd.
Sault Ste Marie vs. McBain, ccd.
St. Joseph vs. Mattawan, ccd.
Sturgis vs. Eddies, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/