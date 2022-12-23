AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park 53, Southgate Anderson 2

Bedford 60, Tecumseh 52

Belleville 66, Westland John Glenn 14

Brighton 54, Salem 34

Buchanan 67, Three Oaks River Valley 26

Cedarville 66, Rudyard 22

Clinton 52, Webberville 21

DeWitt 50, Williamston 31

Dearborn 44, Franklin LIVONIA MI 21

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 50, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 27

Detroit Cody 38, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 35

East Jackson 45, Hanover-Horton 39

Fowler 49, Bath 27

Garden City 58, Redford Thurston 26

Gibraltar Carlson 50, Lincoln Park 18

Grand Rapids West Catholic 61, Rockford 54

Grosse Ile 46, Allen Park Cabrini 45

Hartland 58, Howell 50

Holland Christian 39, Grand Rapids Christian 38

Lake Linden-Hubbell 50, Chassell 19

Manistee 45, Shelby 30

Marysville 42, St. Clair 27

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 47, Britton-Deerfield 21

Napoleon 35, Addison 15

Northville Broncos 46, Canton 42, OT

Norway 52, Niagara, Wis. 48

Novi 42, Plymouth 36

Ovid-Elsie 54, Chesaning 15

Petoskey 46, Boyne City 29

Pinckney 44, Fowlerville 41

Port Huron 43, Port Huron Northern 22

Rochester 44, Macomb Dakota 42

Romulus 74, Melvindale 1

Royal Oak 51, Remus Chippewa Hills 15

Saline 73, Birmingham Seaholm 50

Saline Washtenaw Christian 59, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist, Ohio 34

    • South Lyon East 65, Walled Lake Western 36

    Trenton 56, Brownstown Woodhaven 37

    Wyandotte Roosevelt 39, Taylor 27

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Battle Creek Central vs. Richland Gull Lake, ccd.

    Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Stevensville Lakeshore, ccd.

    Bay City All Saints vs. Ashley, ccd.

    Benton Harbor vs. Watervliet, ccd.

    Big Rapids vs. Pewamo-Westphalia, ccd.

    Bridgman vs. St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

    Calhoun Christian vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.

    Cassopolis vs. Marcellus, ccd.

    Centreville vs. Mendon, ccd.

    Clawson vs. Livonia Clarenceville, ccd.

    Decatur vs. Bloomingdale, ccd.

    Dowagiac Union vs. Coloma, ccd.

    Frankenmuth vs. Hudsonville, ccd.

    Grand Haven vs. Spring Lake, ccd.

    Harbor Light Christian vs. Atlanta, ccd.

    Hartford vs. Bangor, ppd. to Jan 14th.

    Jenison vs. Hamilton, ccd.

    Lake City vs. Zeeland West, ccd.

    Lawrence vs. Comstock, ccd.

    Marcellus Howardsville Christian vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, ppd.

    Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. St. Clair Shores Lakeview, ccd.

    Martin vs. Berrien Springs, ccd.

    Mason County Central vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills, ccd.

    Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Ravenna, ccd.

    Otsego vs. Three Rivers, ccd.

    Portage Northern vs. Portage Central, ccd.

    Sault Ste Marie vs. McBain, ccd.

    St. Joseph vs. Mattawan, ccd.

    Sturgis vs. Eddies, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

