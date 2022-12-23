AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apple Creek Waynedale 54, Jeromesville Hillsdale 13

Ashtabula Edgewood 58, Conneaut 33

Athens 56, McArthur Vinton County 37

Atwater Waterloo 60, Akr. Firestone 42

Bainbridge Paint Valley 41, Hillsboro 27

Baltimore Liberty Union 65, Heath 52

Barnesville 53, Rayland Buckeye 51

Bellaire 57, Shadyside 12

Belmont Union Local 56, Beverly Ft. Frye 34

Berlin Hiland 40, Uhrichsville Claymont 32

Bidwell River Valley 43, Albany Alexander 38

Bishop Ready 38, Williamsport Westfall 28

Bristol 45, Heartland Christian 37

Brookfield 63, Vienna Mathews 30

Camden Preble Shawnee 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 30

Canfield S. Range 39, Cortland Lakeview 34

Cardington-Lincoln 38, Centerburg 33

Carey 48, Bucyrus 33

Casstown Miami E. 41, Versailles 33

Castalia Margaretta 43, Sandusky Perkins 38, OT

Celina 32, New Knoxville 15

Chagrin Falls 50, Kirtland 20

Cin. Oak Hills 40, Seton 34

Cin. Walnut Hills 55, Milford 53

ADVERTISEMENT

Cin. West Clermont 63, Morrow Little Miami 30

Circleville Logan Elm 30, Chillicothe Huntington 28

Coldwater 47, Van Wert 35

Creston Norwayne 42, Dalton 38

Delphos Jefferson 57, Paulding 16

E. Central, Ind. 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 42

Eaton 51, New Paris National Trail 33

Edgerton 49, Hicksville 29

Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Elmore Woodmore 30

Sports

  • Trevor Bauer reinstated by MLB's independent arbitrator

  • Lawrence, Jaguars continue playoff push, outclass Jets 19-3

  • Boras: Giants wouldn't seal Correa deal, so he called Mets

  • Sports unraveled, collided with politics, racism in 2022

    • Fremont Ross 54, Tiffin Columbian 32

    Ft. Loramie 60, Hou 20

    Galion Northmor 46, Fredericktown 45

    Girard 45, Jefferson Area 24

    Greenup Co., Ky. 48, S. Point 27

    Grove City 50, Worthington Kilbourne 27

    Hilliard Darby 44, Hilliard Bradley 43

    Hubbard 51, Niles McKinley 21

    John Marshall, W.Va. 62, St. Clairsville 43

    Kinsman Badger 63, McDonald 37

    Lakeside Danbury 68, Sandusky St. Mary 9

    Lewis Center Olentangy 66, Marion Harding 31

    Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60, Zanesville 44

    Lima Sr. 57, Lima Perry 42

    Lowellville 48, Warren Lordstown 11

    Milford Center Fairbanks 45, Richwood N. Union 34

    Miller City 54, Van Wert Lincolnview 35

    Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Mansfield Madison 32

    Mt. Orab Western Brown 89, Cin. Withrow 38

    Mt. Vernon 43, New Philadelphia 41

    New Albany 58, Westerville N. 40

    New London 44, Ashland Crestview 6

    Norwalk 51, Clyde 20

    Oak Glen, W.Va. 61, Lisbon Beaver 24

    Oak Harbor 48, Millbury Lake 38

    Ottawa-Glandorf 64, Napoleon 30

    Ottoville 52, Arlington 32

    Parkersburg, W.Va. 52, Greenville 32

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parma Padua 56, Parma Hts. Holy Name 47

    Peninsula Woodridge 60, Akr. Coventry 22

    Perry 54, Madison 47

    Poland Seminary 57, Struthers 56

    Portsmouth 64, Fairview, Ky. 25

    RULH 46, Fayetteville-Perry 40

    Richmond Edison 59, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

    Russia 50, Botkins 32

    Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 59, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 34

    Shelby 57, Willard 50

    Smithville 49, Doylestown Chippewa 47

    Steubenville Cath. Cent. 57, Weir, W.Va. 43

    Sugarcreek Garaway 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 37

    Swanton 44, Rossford 17

    Sycamore Mohawk 72, Attica Seneca E. 45

    Sylvania Southview 40, Wapakoneta 29

    Tol. Cent. Cath. 53, Perrysburg 47

    Tol. Start 62, Akr. Hoban 58, OT

    Uniontown Lake 63, Massillon 47

    Warren Harding 57, Warren Champion 52

    Warren Howland 53, Macedonia Nordonia 35

    Warsaw River View 51, Crooksville 33

    West Salem Northwestern 61, Rittman 32

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Westerville Cent. 58, Pataskala Licking Hts. 23

    Wheelersburg 49, Minford 46, OT

    Wickliffe 45, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 27

    Zanesville Rosecrans 42, Tree of Life 30

    Holiday Hoop Fest=

    Bishop Watterson 39, Logan 22

    Cols. Upper Arlington 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 48

    Newark 47, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 37

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Arcanum vs. Union City Mississinawa Valley, ccd.

    Bridgeport vs. Hundred, W.Va., ppd.

    Fairfield vs. Cin. Princeton, ccd.

    Lucas vs. Mansfield Christian, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.