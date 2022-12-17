Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church, Pa. 70, Pennington 35
Bard 63, People’s Prep 34
Bogota 0, Hawthorne 0
Brick Memorial 52, Howell 43
Burlington City 84, Pennsauken 70
Central Regional 53, Toms River East 45
Clayton 56, Schalick 49
Colts Neck 54, Manalapan 46
Cumberland Regional 53, Bridgeton 51
Delbarton 68, Pope John XXIII 36
Duncanville, Texas 73, Roselle Catholic 58
Dunellen 37, Piscataway Tech 34
Eagle Academy 61, Newark Lab 47
East Brunswick Magnet 40, South Amboy 37
Eastern Christian 46, Butler 33
Elmwood Park 61, Garfield 45
Ewing 62, Hopewell Valley Central 46
Henry Hudson 73, University Charter 40
Highland Park 72, Somerset Tech 61
Hightstown 66, Lawrence 42
Holy Cross Prep 71, King’s Christian 20
Iselin Kennedy 55, Timothy Christian 50
Keansburg 67, Koinonia Academy 35
Keyport 82, Calvary Christian 53
Lacey 57, Pinelands Regional 34
Livingston 50, Newark Academy 27
Mastery Charter 58, Moorestown Friends 29
Middlesex 72, Perth Amboy Tech 21
Millbrook, N.Y. 79, Peddie 72
Morris Hills 51, Roxbury 36
Morris Knolls 56, Chatham 54
Neptune 52, Ocean Township 47
Newark Vocational 49, College Achieve Paterson 47
Newark Vocational 49, Paterson Charter 47
Northern Burlington 57, Willingboro 44
Northern Highlands 53, Wayne Valley 46
Notre Dame 47, Princeton 28
Nottingham 66, Allentown 45
Penn Tech 53, Camden Tech 19
Pennsville Memorial 62, Salem County Vo-Tech 41
Point Pleasant Boro 37, Barnegat 36
Robbinsville 51, Hamilton West 45
South River 72, Metuchen 50
Sparta 58, Randolph 26
Spotswood 71, Carteret 36
St. Rose 63, Matawan 49
Sussex Tech 42, Morris Tech 34
Timber Creek 51, Kingsway 35
Trenton Central 91, Steinert 38
Wasatch Academy, Utah 65, Patrick School 52
West Morris 67, Parsippany Hills 46
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 63, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 57
Wildwood 49, Penns Grove 40
Woodstown 61, Pitman 60
