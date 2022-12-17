Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church, Pa. 70, Pennington 35

Bard 63, People’s Prep 34

Bogota 0, Hawthorne 0

Brick Memorial 52, Howell 43

Burlington City 84, Pennsauken 70

Central Regional 53, Toms River East 45

Clayton 56, Schalick 49

Colts Neck 54, Manalapan 46

Cumberland Regional 53, Bridgeton 51

Delbarton 68, Pope John XXIII 36

Duncanville, Texas 73, Roselle Catholic 58

Dunellen 37, Piscataway Tech 34

Eagle Academy 61, Newark Lab 47

East Brunswick Magnet 40, South Amboy 37

Eastern Christian 46, Butler 33

Elmwood Park 61, Garfield 45

Ewing 62, Hopewell Valley Central 46

Henry Hudson 73, University Charter 40

Highland Park 72, Somerset Tech 61

Hightstown 66, Lawrence 42

Holy Cross Prep 71, King’s Christian 20

Iselin Kennedy 55, Timothy Christian 50

Keansburg 67, Koinonia Academy 35

Keyport 82, Calvary Christian 53

Lacey 57, Pinelands Regional 34

Livingston 50, Newark Academy 27

Mastery Charter 58, Moorestown Friends 29

Middlesex 72, Perth Amboy Tech 21

Millbrook, N.Y. 79, Peddie 72

Morris Hills 51, Roxbury 36

Morris Knolls 56, Chatham 54

Neptune 52, Ocean Township 47

Newark Vocational 49, College Achieve Paterson 47

Newark Vocational 49, Paterson Charter 47

Northern Burlington 57, Willingboro 44

Northern Highlands 53, Wayne Valley 46

Notre Dame 47, Princeton 28

Nottingham 66, Allentown 45

Penn Tech 53, Camden Tech 19

Pennsville Memorial 62, Salem County Vo-Tech 41

Point Pleasant Boro 37, Barnegat 36

Robbinsville 51, Hamilton West 45

South River 72, Metuchen 50

Sparta 58, Randolph 26

Spotswood 71, Carteret 36

St. Rose 63, Matawan 49

Sussex Tech 42, Morris Tech 34

Timber Creek 51, Kingsway 35

Trenton Central 91, Steinert 38

Wasatch Academy, Utah 65, Patrick School 52

West Morris 67, Parsippany Hills 46

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 63, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 57

Wildwood 49, Penns Grove 40

Woodstown 61, Pitman 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/