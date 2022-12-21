Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown 38, Notre Dame 35
Atlantic Christian 62, Veritas Christian Academy 35
Becton 56, Wood-Ridge 24
Belleville 33, St. Vincent 14
Bernards 51, South Hunterdon 47
Bogota 52, Ridgefield 10
Bound Brook 62, Pingry 61
Collingswood 30, Paulsboro 14
Columbia 35, Mt. St. Dominic 22
Delaware Valley Regional 53, Manville 22
Delsea 42, Triton 9
Doane Academy 41, King’s Christian 14
Dumont 39, Pascack Hills 25
Eastside Paterson 39, Ridgewood 24
Edison 50, North Plainfield 47
Elizabeth 57, Union Catholic 38
Ewing 88, Princeton 46
Fair Lawn 47, Passaic Tech 26
Fort Lee 42, Mahwah 16
Franklin 59, Bridgewater-Raritan 21
Garfield 42, Paterson Charter 14
Gateway 50, Audubon 40
Gill St. Bernard’s 75, Hillsborough 60
Glen Ridge 50, Montclair Kimberley 32
Glen Rock 42, Hawthorne 7
Gloucester Catholic 62, Salem County Vo-Tech 25
Governor Livingston 45, Kent Place 14
Haddon Township 35, Haddonfield 34
Hardy Williams, Pa. 35, Mastery Charter 30
Hightstown 62, Hopewell Valley Central 25
Hillside 55, Brearley 48
Holy Spirit 66, Medford Tech 55
Howell 48, Manalapan 30
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 58, University 34
Irvington 55, Newark Collegiate 43
Jackson Memorial 58, Toms River South 45
Jonathan Dayton 44, Plainfield 35
Keansburg 43, Henry Hudson 20
Lacey 39, Barnegat 27
Lakeland 36, DePaul Catholic 29
Lenape 49, Cherry Hill West 27
Leonia 28, New Milford 27
Lindenwold 41, Gloucester City 34
Lodi 41, Manchester Regional 27
Manchester 60, Brick Memorial 41
Marlboro 79, Trinity Hall 33
Middlesex 67, Iselin Kennedy 47
Millburn 31, Verona 24
Monmouth 49, Jackson Liberty 23
Monroe 66, East Brunswick 48
Montclair 58, Shabazz 10
Moorestown 37, Rancocas Valley 29
New Providence 52, Summit 14
Newark Academy 36, Princeton Day 14
Newark Collegiate 55, Cedar Grove 24
Newark East Side 48, Newark Tech 30
Newark East Side 48, Tech 30
North Hunterdon 55, Montgomery 25
Nutley 21, Livingston 14
Ocean Township 36, Donovan Catholic 23
Old Bridge 52, Piscataway 43
Old Tappan 49, Wayne Valley 27
Paramus 49, Indian Hills 17
Park Ridge 42, Bergen Charter 10
Pascack Valley 50, Holy Angels 28
Paul VI 60, Cherokee 35
Payne Tech 61, Arts 12
Penns Grove 43, Glassboro 27
Pennsville Memorial 51, Overbrook 22
Phillipsburg 30, Immaculata 21
Pilgrim Academy 35, Buena Regional 22
Point Pleasant Beach 47, Asbury Park 8
Pompton Lakes 37, Butler 21
Rahway 61, Roselle Park 23
Ramsey 59, West Milford 41
Ridgefield Park 65, Bergenfield 28
River Dell 71, Paramus Catholic 33
Robbinsville 34, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 14
Roselle 49, Union 42
Roselle Catholic 52, Westfield 42
Rutgers Prep 88, Hunterdon Central 35
Rutherford 35, North Arlington 17
Saddle Brook 34, Elmwood Park 31
Saddle River Day 55, Emerson 20
Science Park 51, Barringer 8
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 55, Oak Knoll 15
Secaucus 70, Lyndhurst 26
Shawnee 50, Camden Catholic 44
Shore Regional 68, Lakewood 6
South Plainfield 51, Perth Amboy 44
St. John Vianney 87, Matawan 10
St. Thomas Aquinas 66, South Brunswick 58
Steinert 48, Hamilton West 24
Sterling 36, Haddon Heights 33
Teaneck 54, Ramapo 49
Tenafly 42, Dwight-Morrow 12
Timber Creek 51, Deptford 26
Toms River East 55, Southern 36
Trenton Catholic 51, Burlington Township 47
Trenton Central 58, Lawrence 17
Voorhees 36, Warren Hills 34
Waldwick 64, Midland Park 20
Washington Township 44, Gloucester Tech 29
Watchung Hills 46, Ridge 44
Wayne Hills 65, Clifton 15
Weehawken 33, Harrison 26
West Essex 43, Bloomfield 34
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 60, Nottingham 28
Westwood 58, Cliffside Park 13
Wildwood 62, Clayton 36
Wildwood Catholic 52, Camden 46
Williamstown 68, Kingsway 40
Winslow 59, Bishop Eustace Prep 55
Woodbridge 60, Sayreville 23
Woodbury 72, West Deptford 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/