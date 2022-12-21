AP NEWS
Tuesday's Scores

December 21, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown 38, Notre Dame 35

Atlantic Christian 62, Veritas Christian Academy 35

Becton 56, Wood-Ridge 24

Belleville 33, St. Vincent 14

Bernards 51, South Hunterdon 47

Bogota 52, Ridgefield 10

Bound Brook 62, Pingry 61

Collingswood 30, Paulsboro 14

Columbia 35, Mt. St. Dominic 22

Delaware Valley Regional 53, Manville 22

Delsea 42, Triton 9

Doane Academy 41, King’s Christian 14

Dumont 39, Pascack Hills 25

Eastside Paterson 39, Ridgewood 24

Edison 50, North Plainfield 47

Elizabeth 57, Union Catholic 38

Ewing 88, Princeton 46

Fair Lawn 47, Passaic Tech 26

Fort Lee 42, Mahwah 16

Franklin 59, Bridgewater-Raritan 21

Garfield 42, Paterson Charter 14

Gateway 50, Audubon 40

Gill St. Bernard’s 75, Hillsborough 60

Glen Ridge 50, Montclair Kimberley 32

Glen Rock 42, Hawthorne 7

Gloucester Catholic 62, Salem County Vo-Tech 25

Governor Livingston 45, Kent Place 14

Haddon Township 35, Haddonfield 34

Hardy Williams, Pa. 35, Mastery Charter 30

Hightstown 62, Hopewell Valley Central 25

Hillside 55, Brearley 48

Holy Spirit 66, Medford Tech 55

Howell 48, Manalapan 30

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 58, University 34

Irvington 55, Newark Collegiate 43

Jackson Memorial 58, Toms River South 45

Jonathan Dayton 44, Plainfield 35

    • Keansburg 43, Henry Hudson 20

    Lacey 39, Barnegat 27

    Lakeland 36, DePaul Catholic 29

    Lenape 49, Cherry Hill West 27

    Leonia 28, New Milford 27

    Lindenwold 41, Gloucester City 34

    Lodi 41, Manchester Regional 27

    Manchester 60, Brick Memorial 41

    Marlboro 79, Trinity Hall 33

    Middlesex 67, Iselin Kennedy 47

    Millburn 31, Verona 24

    Monmouth 49, Jackson Liberty 23

    Monroe 66, East Brunswick 48

    Montclair 58, Shabazz 10

    Moorestown 37, Rancocas Valley 29

    New Providence 52, Summit 14

    Newark Academy 36, Princeton Day 14

    Newark Collegiate 55, Cedar Grove 24

    Newark East Side 48, Newark Tech 30

    Newark East Side 48, Tech 30

    North Hunterdon 55, Montgomery 25

    Nutley 21, Livingston 14

    Ocean Township 36, Donovan Catholic 23

    Old Bridge 52, Piscataway 43

    Old Tappan 49, Wayne Valley 27

    Paramus 49, Indian Hills 17

    Park Ridge 42, Bergen Charter 10

    Pascack Valley 50, Holy Angels 28

    Paul VI 60, Cherokee 35

    Payne Tech 61, Arts 12

    Penns Grove 43, Glassboro 27

    Pennsville Memorial 51, Overbrook 22

    Phillipsburg 30, Immaculata 21

    Pilgrim Academy 35, Buena Regional 22

    Point Pleasant Beach 47, Asbury Park 8

    Pompton Lakes 37, Butler 21

    Rahway 61, Roselle Park 23

    Ramsey 59, West Milford 41

    Ridgefield Park 65, Bergenfield 28

    River Dell 71, Paramus Catholic 33

    Robbinsville 34, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 14

    Roselle 49, Union 42

    Roselle Catholic 52, Westfield 42

    Rutgers Prep 88, Hunterdon Central 35

    Rutherford 35, North Arlington 17

    Saddle Brook 34, Elmwood Park 31

    Saddle River Day 55, Emerson 20

    Science Park 51, Barringer 8

    Scotch Plains-Fanwood 55, Oak Knoll 15

    Secaucus 70, Lyndhurst 26

    Shawnee 50, Camden Catholic 44

    Shore Regional 68, Lakewood 6

    South Plainfield 51, Perth Amboy 44

    St. John Vianney 87, Matawan 10

    St. Thomas Aquinas 66, South Brunswick 58

    Steinert 48, Hamilton West 24

    Sterling 36, Haddon Heights 33

    Teaneck 54, Ramapo 49

    Tenafly 42, Dwight-Morrow 12

    Timber Creek 51, Deptford 26

    Toms River East 55, Southern 36

    Trenton Catholic 51, Burlington Township 47

    Trenton Central 58, Lawrence 17

    Voorhees 36, Warren Hills 34

    Waldwick 64, Midland Park 20

    Washington Township 44, Gloucester Tech 29

    Watchung Hills 46, Ridge 44

    Wayne Hills 65, Clifton 15

    Weehawken 33, Harrison 26

    West Essex 43, Bloomfield 34

    West Windsor-Plainsboro North 60, Nottingham 28

    Westwood 58, Cliffside Park 13

    Wildwood 62, Clayton 36

    Wildwood Catholic 52, Camden 46

    Williamstown 68, Kingsway 40

    Winslow 59, Bishop Eustace Prep 55

    Woodbridge 60, Sayreville 23

    Woodbury 72, West Deptford 23

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

