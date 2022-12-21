AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albia 37, Newton 33

Alta-Aurelia 57, River Valley, Correctionville 41

Ankeny Centennial 59, Ankeny 52

Aplington-Parkersburg 51, South Hardin 40

Atlantic 56, Shenandoah 44

BCLUW, Conrad 33, North Butler, Greene 22

Ballard 56, Gilbert 35

Baxter 54, GMG, Garwin 24

Bellevue 59, Maquoketa 55

Benton Community 51, Clear Creek-Amana 36

Bishop Garrigan 85, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 41

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, LeMars 57

CAM, Anita 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 31

Calamus-Wheatland 49, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 45

Carlisle 57, Boone 39

Carroll 50, Bondurant Farrar 49

Cascade,Western Dubuque 51, Beckman, Dyersville 32

Cedar Falls 54, Epworth, Western Dubuque 50

Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Cedar Rapids, Washington 18

Central Clinton, DeWitt 71, Muscatine 42

Central Elkader 70, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46

Chariton 57, Central Decatur, Leon 48

ADVERTISEMENT

Clear Lake 48, Algona 36

Collins-Maxwell 56, Colo-NESCO 13

Danville 60, Eldon Cardinal 45

Davenport, Central 65, Clinton 44

Decorah 59, Waukon 51

Dike-New Hartford 69, Grundy Center 30

Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Starmont 11

Estherville Lincoln Central 62, Emmetsburg 26

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 71, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 31

Sports

  • Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72

  • AP source: Mets swoop, snatch Correa for $315M, 12-year deal

  • Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion

  • AP Photos: In 2022, sports brought every imaginable emotion

    • Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Eagle Grove 30

    Glenwood 69, Lewis Central 68

    Grand View Christian 51, Davis County, Bloomfield 40

    Harris-Lake Park 60, South O’Brien, Paullina 46

    Hinton 67, Woodbury Central, Moville 27

    Hudson 55, Union Community, LaPorte City 25

    IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 36

    Johnston 58, Dallas Center-Grimes 51

    Kee, Lansing 38, West Central, Maynard 23

    Keokuk 67, Fairfield 25

    Linn-Mar, Marion 64, Dubuque, Senior 48

    Logan-Magnolia 55, Audubon 25

    Lynnville-Sully 70, Belle Plaine 22

    MFL-Mar-Mac 46, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 32

    MOC-Floyd Valley 55, George-Little Rock 43

    Marion 48, West Delaware, Manchester 44

    Marshalltown 57, Des Moines, East 14

    Melcher-Dallas 53, Seymour 38

    Montezuma 66, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37

    Monticello 60, Camanche 21

    Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 47, Murray 37

    Mount Pleasant 49, Burlington 13

    Mount Vernon 49, Independence 24

    Nevada 51, Greene County 10

    New Hampton 67, Charles City 21

    Nodaway Valley 63, Mount Ayr 47

    North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34

    ADVERTISEMENT

    North Mahaska, New Sharon 54, English Valleys, North English 31

    North Polk, Alleman 61, Winterset 41

    Northeast, Goose Lake 62, Anamosa 26

    Northwood-Kensett 40, Central Springs 36

    Ogden 35, Madrid 30

    Okoboji, Milford 66, Boyden-Hull 56

    Orient-Macksburg 43, Moravia 26

    PAC-LM 51, Storm Lake 48

    Parkview Christian, Neb. 64, Griswold 16

    Pella 56, Knoxville 39

    Pleasant Valley 62, Assumption, Davenport 34

    Regina, Iowa City 68, West Liberty 61

    Rock Valley 60, Sheldon 26

    Roland-Story, Story City 57, PCM, Monroe 52

    Saint Ansgar 52, Rockford 3

    Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46, Western Christian 32

    South Central Calhoun 62, MVAOCOU 56

    South Hamilton, Jewell 48, West Marshall, State Center 47

    Southeast Valley 70, East Sac County 37

    Spencer 81, Mason City 61

    Springville 46, Alburnett 44

    St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 29

    ADVERTISEMENT

    St. Mary’s, Remsen 64, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 29

    Treynor 73, Riverside, Oakland 21

    Twin Cedars, Bussey 45, Lamoni 42

    Underwood 50, Tri-Center, Neola 22

    Unity Christian 81, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41

    Vinton-Shellsburg 70, South Tama County, Tama 13

    WACO, Wayland 61, Lone Tree 35

    Wapello 46, Hillcrest Academy 13

    Waterloo, West 65, Wahlert, Dubuque 48

    Waukee Northwest 58, Urbandale 30

    Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Crestwood, Cresco 40

    West Branch 55, Tipton 35

    West Fork, Sheffield 60, Osage 35

    Winfield-Mount Union 57, Highland, Riverside 23

    Woodbine 71, Glidden-Ralston 46

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Central City vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.