Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 13, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 57, Vienna Mathews 46

Ashville Teays Valley 63, Cols. Northland 24

Athens 58, Pomeroy Meigs 52

Atwater Waterloo 43, Berlin Center Western Reserve 37

Avon Lake 46, Bellevue 27

Bainbridge Paint Valley 64, Latham Western 13

Batavia Clermont NE 49, Bethel-Tate 39

Beechwood, Ky. 52, Reading 38

Belmont Union Local 68, St. Clairsville 33

Bloom-Carroll 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 21

Bristol 67, Ashtabula St. John 41

Can. Cent. Cath. 60, Warren JFK 52

Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Alliance 41

Canfield S. Range 39, Jefferson Area 29

Cardington-Lincoln 48, Bucyrus 36

Chagrin Falls Kenston 47, Twinsburg 31

Cin. Clark Montessori 62, Cin. SCPA 21

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 38, Cin. Gamble Montessori 24

Cin. McNicholas 57, Day. Chaminade Julienne 46

Cin. Mt. Healthy 62, Hamilton 42

Cin. Western Hills 38, Cin. Taft 8

Cin. Winton Woods 46, Cin. Turpin 21

Cin. Withrow 56, Cin. Woodward 34

Circleville Logan Elm 34, Washington C.H. 22

Clayton Northmont 46, Richmond, Ind. 42

Cle. VASJ 64, Fuchs Mizrachi 15

Coldwater 50, Ottoville 34

Columbiana Crestview 61, Warren Champion 35

Convoy Crestview 62, Ft. Jennings 31

Cuyahoga Falls 52, Kent Roosevelt 47

    • Day. Meadowdale 62, Day. Stivers 28

    Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 24

    Eastlake North 66, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39

    Eastside, Ind. 56, Edon 18

    Eaton 65, Hamilton Ross 57

    Fayetteville-Perry 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 36

    Franklin Furnace Green 50, Ironton St. Joseph 32

    Fremont Ross 59, Findlay 47

    Garrettsville Garfield 55, Campbell Memorial 13

    Germantown Valley View 49, Arcanum 43

    Girard 50, Cortland Lakeview 41

    Glouster Trimble 43, Belpre 35

    Greenup Co., Ky. 41, Minford 40

    Hanoverton United 50, Wellsville 11

    Highlands, Ky. 49, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 41

    John Marshall, W.Va. 52, Steubenville 48

    Kings Mills Kings 46, Loveland 45, 2OT

    Kinsman Badger 47, Cortland Maplewood 28

    LaGrange Keystone 61, Medina Buckeye 39

    Lancaster Fisher Cath. 55, New Hope Christian 35

    Lebanon 54, Morrow Little Miami 40

    Leesburg Fairfield 67, W. Union 27

    Legacy Christian 39, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 34

    Lima Bath 46, Delphos Jefferson 37

    Lima Shawnee 55, Delphos St. John’s 28

    Lisbon Beaver 57, Richmond Edison 21

    Lisbon David Anderson 38, Leetonia 31

    Lowellville 68, Heartland Christian 25

    Marion Pleasant 44, Bishop Ready 40

    Massillon 61, Cols. Northland 3

    McArthur Vinton County 60, Albany Alexander 37

    Medina Highland 46, Westlake 36

    Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Gates Mills Hawken 34

    Milford 52, Cin. Anderson 42

    Milton-Union 55, Hou 27

    Mineral Ridge 49, McDonald 39

    Mogadore 61, Akr. Springfield 35

    Mt. Gilead 56, Mansfield Christian 36

    Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Chillicothe 44

    New Concord John Glenn 36, Dover 24

    Newton Falls 43, Leavittsburg LaBrae 32

    Norton 65, Mogadore Field 42

    Norwalk 45, Sandusky 29

    Oak Glen, W.Va. 43, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 42

    Peninsula Woodridge 59, Ravenna 15

    Poland Seminary 61, Niles McKinley 15

    Portsmouth Clay 55, Portsmouth Sciotoville 16

    Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, New Boston Glenwood 13

    Portsmouth W. 61, Lucasville Valley 23

    Proctorville Fairland 85, Gallipolis Gallia 16

    Rayland Buckeye 50, Martins Ferry 42

    Reedsville Eastern 45, Stewart Federal Hocking 41

    Rootstown 47, Tallmadge 45

    S. Point 35, Ironton 20

    Sarahsville Shenandoah 53, Barnesville 42

    Sardinia Eastern Brown 43, Lynchburg-Clay 34

    Sherwood Fairview 76, Pioneer N. Central 10

    Solon 65, Austintown Fitch 29

    Southington Chalker 53, Fairport Harbor Harding 39

    Struthers 52, Hubbard 39

    Stryker 53, Hicksville 25

    Sullivan Black River 69, Mansfield Temple Christian 48

    Sylvania Southview 53, Wauseon 47

    Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Tol. St. Ursula 48

    Tol. Maumee Valley 40, Continental 38

    Tol. Whitmer 49, Oregon Clay 24

    Vincent Warren 58, New Lexington 49

    Waterford 53, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38

    Waverly 64, Beaver Eastern 24

    Wheelersburg 64, Oak Hill 9

    Wheeling Central, W.Va. 76, Shadyside 31

    Wintersville Indian Creek 74, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36

    Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41, Minerva 21

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Cin. Aiken vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

