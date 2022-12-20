Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron 57, Sedgwick County 44
Bonita Vista, Calif. 55, Denver East 43
Brentwood, Calif. 64, Mountain Vista 34
Casper Natrona, Wyo. 37, Castle View 30
Centennial-Corona, Calif. 65, Columbine 35
Chatfield 59, Phoenix St. Mary’s, Ariz. 19
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 46, Fountain-Fort Carson 29
Cookeville, Tenn. 57, Pine Creek 46
Dayspring Christian Academy 25, Prairie 17
Denver South 73, Paramount, Calif. 59
Doherty 55, Scottsdale Notre Dame, Ariz. 22
Glenwood Springs 46, Erie 39
Grandview 46, Canyon-Anaheim, Calif. 32
Haxtun 48, Holyoke 37
Horizon 63, Santa Monica, Calif. 43
J.K. Mullen 47, Chandler, Ariz. 46
Merino 45, Wiggins 35
Overland 60, Far Northeast 25
Riverdale Ridge 52, Olympian, Calif. 50
ThunderRidge 44, Bishop Manogue, Nev. 30
Valor Christian 71, Rangeview 47
Vista PEAK 54, Foothill, Nev. 30
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Highlands Ranch 54, Forest Grove, Ore. 37
Tarkanian Classic=
Timpview, Utah 54, Canon City 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/