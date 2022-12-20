AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron 57, Sedgwick County 44

Bonita Vista, Calif. 55, Denver East 43

Brentwood, Calif. 64, Mountain Vista 34

Casper Natrona, Wyo. 37, Castle View 30

Centennial-Corona, Calif. 65, Columbine 35

Chatfield 59, Phoenix St. Mary’s, Ariz. 19

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 46, Fountain-Fort Carson 29

Cookeville, Tenn. 57, Pine Creek 46

Dayspring Christian Academy 25, Prairie 17

Denver South 73, Paramount, Calif. 59

Doherty 55, Scottsdale Notre Dame, Ariz. 22

Glenwood Springs 46, Erie 39

Grandview 46, Canyon-Anaheim, Calif. 32

Haxtun 48, Holyoke 37

Horizon 63, Santa Monica, Calif. 43

J.K. Mullen 47, Chandler, Ariz. 46

Merino 45, Wiggins 35

Overland 60, Far Northeast 25

Riverdale Ridge 52, Olympian, Calif. 50

ThunderRidge 44, Bishop Manogue, Nev. 30

Valor Christian 71, Rangeview 47

Vista PEAK 54, Foothill, Nev. 30

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Highlands Ranch 54, Forest Grove, Ore. 37

Tarkanian Classic=

Timpview, Utah 54, Canon City 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.