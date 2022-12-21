Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Batesville 60, Union Co. 29
Beech Grove 71, Indpls Washington 56
Bellmont 60, Adams Central 41
Beth Haven, Ky. 62, Horizon Christian 37
Bloomfield 56, Dubois 47
Cascade 40, N. Putnam 35
Central Noble 56, Bremen 49
Christel House Manual 69, Indpls Metro 68, OT
Christel House Manual 69, Indpls Scecina 68, OT
Cin. Aiken, Ohio 57, E. Central 52, OT
Columbia City 67, Wawasee 59
Concord 33, Eddies, Mich. 20
Crawfordsville 57, Speedway 49
Decatur Central 74, Indpls Ritter 63
Delta 66, Blackford 60
Eastern (Pekin) 71, New Washington 61
Eastern Hancock 86, Randolph Southern 61
Eastside 50, Edon, Ohio 26
Evansville Mater Dei 56, Evansville North 50, OT
Evansville Memorial 47, Providence 44
Goshen 63, E. Noble 53
Greensburg 79, Columbus East 47
Hammond Central 51, Crown Point 44
Harlan Christian 71, Grand Lake Christian, Ohio 59
Heritage Christian 74, Pendleton Hts. 68, OT
Heritage Hills 69, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48
Homestead 49, Leo 46
Indpls Pike 60, Franklin Central 58
Lake Central 47, Munster 44
Lawrenceburg 60, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, Ohio 48
Liberty Christian 94, Phalen 44
Maconaquah 75, Whitko 61
Martinsville 61, Indian Creek 60
Mishawaka 74, New Prairie 42
Monroe Central 45, S. Adams 42
Noblesville 83, Marion 46
North Vigo 56, Plainfield 54
Oak Hill 43, Western 39
Oldenburg 40, Southwestern (Shelby) 29
Orleans 66, Mitchell 34
Peru 47, Huntington North 32
Portage 76, Gary West 46
S. Bend Clay 53, S. Bend Trinity 33
S. Bend Riley 58, Plymouth 48
Seymour 57, Whiteland 54, OT
Shoals 47, Bloomington Lighthouse 45
South Vigo 66, OPH, Ill. 28
Southport 52, Avon 50
Twin Lakes 54, Frontier 29
Wapahani 66, Frankton 37
Westview 48, Lakeland 47
Woodlan 72, Fremont 64
Yorktown 71, Madison-Grant 56
Zionsville 48, Kokomo 41
Central Christian Tournament=
Consolation=
Indpls Irvington 41, Indpls Herron 38, OT
Semifinal=
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 70, Indianapolis Homeschool 62
Delphi Classic=
Consolation=
Delphi 45, Pioneer 33
Semifinal=
Frankfort 40, Winamac 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Calumet vs. S. Bend Washington, ppd.
S. Newton vs. N. Vermillion, ppd.
