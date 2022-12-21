AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Batesville 60, Union Co. 29

Beech Grove 71, Indpls Washington 56

Bellmont 60, Adams Central 41

Beth Haven, Ky. 62, Horizon Christian 37

Bloomfield 56, Dubois 47

Cascade 40, N. Putnam 35

Central Noble 56, Bremen 49

Christel House Manual 69, Indpls Metro 68, OT

Christel House Manual 69, Indpls Scecina 68, OT

Cin. Aiken, Ohio 57, E. Central 52, OT

Columbia City 67, Wawasee 59

Concord 33, Eddies, Mich. 20

Crawfordsville 57, Speedway 49

Decatur Central 74, Indpls Ritter 63

Delta 66, Blackford 60

Eastern (Pekin) 71, New Washington 61

Eastern Hancock 86, Randolph Southern 61

Eastside 50, Edon, Ohio 26

Evansville Mater Dei 56, Evansville North 50, OT

Evansville Memorial 47, Providence 44

Goshen 63, E. Noble 53

Greensburg 79, Columbus East 47

Hammond Central 51, Crown Point 44

Harlan Christian 71, Grand Lake Christian, Ohio 59

Heritage Christian 74, Pendleton Hts. 68, OT

Heritage Hills 69, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48

ADVERTISEMENT

Homestead 49, Leo 46

Indpls Pike 60, Franklin Central 58

Lake Central 47, Munster 44

Lawrenceburg 60, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, Ohio 48

Liberty Christian 94, Phalen 44

Maconaquah 75, Whitko 61

Martinsville 61, Indian Creek 60

Mishawaka 74, New Prairie 42

Monroe Central 45, S. Adams 42

Noblesville 83, Marion 46

Sports

  • Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72

  • AP source: Mets swoop, snatch Correa for $315M, 12-year deal

  • Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion

  • AP Photos: In 2022, sports brought every imaginable emotion

    • North Vigo 56, Plainfield 54

    Oak Hill 43, Western 39

    Oldenburg 40, Southwestern (Shelby) 29

    Orleans 66, Mitchell 34

    Peru 47, Huntington North 32

    Portage 76, Gary West 46

    S. Bend Clay 53, S. Bend Trinity 33

    S. Bend Riley 58, Plymouth 48

    Seymour 57, Whiteland 54, OT

    Shoals 47, Bloomington Lighthouse 45

    South Vigo 66, OPH, Ill. 28

    Southport 52, Avon 50

    Twin Lakes 54, Frontier 29

    Wapahani 66, Frankton 37

    Westview 48, Lakeland 47

    Woodlan 72, Fremont 64

    Yorktown 71, Madison-Grant 56

    Zionsville 48, Kokomo 41

    Central Christian Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Indpls Irvington 41, Indpls Herron 38, OT

    Semifinal=

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 70, Indianapolis Homeschool 62

    Delphi Classic=

    Consolation=

    Delphi 45, Pioneer 33

    Semifinal=

    Frankfort 40, Winamac 28

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Calumet vs. S. Bend Washington, ppd.

    S. Newton vs. N. Vermillion, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.