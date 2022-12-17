AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 51, Pike County 41

Albertville 57, Grissom 39

Alma Bryant 80, Robertsdale 33

American Christian Academy 46, Holy Spirit 23

Appalachian 57, Ragland 29

Arab 53, Fairview 48

Ardmore 72, Columbia 48

Asbury 58, Geraldine 57

B.B. Comer 41, Fayetteville 33

Baker 50, Elberta 13

Baldwin County 42, Escambia County 25

Belgreen 60, Hackleburg 34

Brookwood 48, Northside 46

Chambers Academy 39, Macon-East 20

Chelsea 48, McAdory 16

Chilton County 49, Billingsley 16

Clay-Chalkville 51, Fort Payne 31

Cold Springs 62, Locust Fork 42

Cullman 58, Haleyville 16

Demopolis 41, Sumter Central High School 40

Elmore County 52, Notasulga 14

Enterprise 45, Robert E. Lee 13

Fairfield 82, Minor 28

Flomaton 55, Excel 24

Fyffe 58, Gaston 24

Good Hope 80, Hanceville 11

Gulf Shores 46, St. Michael Catholic 29

Guntersville 59, Scottsboro 51

Hartselle 48, East Limestone 46, OT

Hazel Green 66, Buckhorn 36

Helena 37, Bibb County 33

Holly Pond 68, West End 13

Holtville 64, Stanhope Elmore 45

Hueytown 45, Spain Park 31

Huffman 47, Shades Valley 18

Jackson 56, Monroe County 13

Jackson Olin 35, Woodlawn 33

Jasper 75, Hayden 41

Jefferson Christian Academy 77, Indian Springs 34

Lawrence County 49, West Point 33

Lincoln 62, Munford 26

    • Linden 47, Sweet Water 15

    Marbury 53, Wetumpka 45

    McIntosh 53, Citronelle 37

    Meek 72, Addison 47

    Moody 48, Springville 44

    New Hope 57, Madison County 29

    Northside Methodist 60, New Brockton 46

    Pike Road 44, Sidney Lanier 22

    Priceville 65, Brewer 17

    Ranburne 68, Jacksonville Christian 53

    Samson 50, Zion Chapel 10

    Shoals Christian 56, Waterloo 47

    Skyline 54, North Jackson 26

    Southside-Selma 60, Dallas County 21

    St. Paul’s 54, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 24

    Thompson 60, Calera 21

    University Charter 42, R.C. Hatch 17

    Vestavia Hills 50, Foley 39

    Wadley 69, Alabama School for the Deaf 14

    Winfield 35, Fayette County 34

    Woodville 53, Valley Head 49

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Horseshoe Bend vs. Beulah, ccd.

    Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Tharptown, ccd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.