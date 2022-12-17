Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 51, Pike County 41
Albertville 57, Grissom 39
Alma Bryant 80, Robertsdale 33
American Christian Academy 46, Holy Spirit 23
Appalachian 57, Ragland 29
Arab 53, Fairview 48
Ardmore 72, Columbia 48
Asbury 58, Geraldine 57
B.B. Comer 41, Fayetteville 33
Baker 50, Elberta 13
Baldwin County 42, Escambia County 25
Belgreen 60, Hackleburg 34
Brookwood 48, Northside 46
Chambers Academy 39, Macon-East 20
Chelsea 48, McAdory 16
Chilton County 49, Billingsley 16
Clay-Chalkville 51, Fort Payne 31
Cold Springs 62, Locust Fork 42
Cullman 58, Haleyville 16
Demopolis 41, Sumter Central High School 40
Elmore County 52, Notasulga 14
Enterprise 45, Robert E. Lee 13
Fairfield 82, Minor 28
Flomaton 55, Excel 24
Fyffe 58, Gaston 24
Good Hope 80, Hanceville 11
Gulf Shores 46, St. Michael Catholic 29
Guntersville 59, Scottsboro 51
Hartselle 48, East Limestone 46, OT
Hazel Green 66, Buckhorn 36
Helena 37, Bibb County 33
Holly Pond 68, West End 13
Holtville 64, Stanhope Elmore 45
Hueytown 45, Spain Park 31
Huffman 47, Shades Valley 18
Jackson 56, Monroe County 13
Jackson Olin 35, Woodlawn 33
Jasper 75, Hayden 41
Jefferson Christian Academy 77, Indian Springs 34
Lawrence County 49, West Point 33
Lincoln 62, Munford 26
Linden 47, Sweet Water 15
Marbury 53, Wetumpka 45
McIntosh 53, Citronelle 37
Meek 72, Addison 47
Moody 48, Springville 44
New Hope 57, Madison County 29
Northside Methodist 60, New Brockton 46
Pike Road 44, Sidney Lanier 22
Priceville 65, Brewer 17
Ranburne 68, Jacksonville Christian 53
Samson 50, Zion Chapel 10
Shoals Christian 56, Waterloo 47
Skyline 54, North Jackson 26
Southside-Selma 60, Dallas County 21
St. Paul’s 54, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 24
Thompson 60, Calera 21
University Charter 42, R.C. Hatch 17
Vestavia Hills 50, Foley 39
Wadley 69, Alabama School for the Deaf 14
Winfield 35, Fayette County 34
Woodville 53, Valley Head 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Horseshoe Bend vs. Beulah, ccd.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Tharptown, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/