Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Angola 53, Westview 51

Argos 64, S. Bend Career Academy 49

Barr-Reeve 46, Eastern (Greene) 22

Bedford N. Lawrence 69, Madison 39

Beech Grove 64, Franklin 58

Benton Central 55, W. Lafayette 45

Bloomington Lighthouse 60, White River Valley 55

Blue River 60, Daleville 40

Boone Grove 54, Tri-Township 45

Brownsburg 63, Avon 48

Brownstown 62, N. Harrison 32

Carmel 48, Indpls N. Central 40

Carroll (Flora) 59, Rossville 38

Cascade 41, Triton Central 38

Castle 62, Evansville Reitz 56

Center Grove 81, Whiteland 52

Christel House Manual 94, Indpls International 34

Christian Academy 55, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46

Clay City 52, Monrovia 34

Columbia City 81, E. Noble 76

Columbus North 68, Columbus East 28

Connersville 56, S. Dearborn 38

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 71, Hammond Science and Tech 33

Covenant Christian 53, Indpls Chatard 38

Crawfordsville 45, N. Montgomery 39

Culver Academy 55, Indpls Park Tudor 47

Decatur Central 62, Mooresville 49

Delta 47, Jay Co. 29

Eastern (Greentown) 57, Sheridan 52

Eastern Hancock 67, Knightstown 10

Elwood 38, Blackford 37

Ev. Day 80, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 52

Evansville Bosse 68, Washington 56

Evansville Mater Dei 54, N. Posey 51

Evansville Memorial 73, Heritage Hills 51

Fishers 65, Hamilton Southeastern 60

    • Fountain Central 63, Attica 15

    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 47, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 44, OT

    Ft. Wayne North 61, Ft. Wayne Snider 54

    Ft. Wayne Northrop 57, Ft. Wayne South 40

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 66, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64, OT

    Glenn 52, S. Bend Washington 31

    Greenfield 54, Yorktown 45

    Greenwood 54, Speedway 44

    Guerin Catholic 52, Heritage Christian 51

    Hamilton Hts. 57, Western 52

    Hammond Central 81, Gary 21st Century 73, OT

    Hauser 67, Edinburgh 66, OT

    Henryville 59, Lanesville 30

    Heritage 64, S. Adams 24

    Hobart 55, Lowell 49

    Homestead 79, Ft. Wayne Luers 60

    Illiana Christian 56, River Forest 42

    Indian Creek 55, Edgewood 46

    Indpls Ben Davis 58, Warren Central 47

    Indpls Lutheran 71, Southwestern (Shelby) 20

    Jasper 62, Boonville 50

    Jeffersonville 77, Silver Creek 56

    Knox 53, Caston 47

    Kokomo 90, Marion 72

    Kouts 55, Westville 51

    LaPorte 80, Griffith 49

    LaVille 56, Pioneer 37

    Lafayette Catholic 50, Covington 35

    Lafayette Harrison 56, McCutcheon 40

    Lafayette Jeff 61, Logansport 25

    Lakeland 58, Eastside 31

    Lapel 44, Monroe Central 29

    Lawrence Central 72, Indpls Pike 64

    Lebanon 63, Danville 46

    Leo 54, Huntington North 36

    Liberty Christian 83, Anderson Prep Academy 47

    Linton 75, Shakamak 34

    Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 81, Columbus HomeSchool 67

    Maconaquah 78, Northwestern 62

    Madison Shawe 64, Crothersville 54

    Madison-Grant 57, Mississinewa 51

    Manchester 71, Southwood 67

    Milan 55, E. Central 44

    Mishawaka 52, Concord 30

    Mitchell 69, N. Knox 37

    Morgan Twp. 66, Hebron 52

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 74, Shelbyville 42

    Munster 46, Crown Point 44

    New Albany 50, Orleans 42

    New Haven 64, Bellmont 55

    New Palestine 85, New Castle 60

    New Prairie 54, Jimtown 51

    North Vigo 40, Bloomington South 31

    NorthWood 54, Plymouth 30

    Northeastern 55, Shenandoah 41

    Northridge 71, Goshen 32

    Northview 68, N. Putnam 64

    Norwell 66, DeKalb 49

    Oak Hill 44, Frankton 25

    Penn 79, Bremen 16

    Plainfield 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 37

    Prairie Hts. 74, Churubusco 33

    Providence 44, Floyd Central 33

    Rising Sun 75, New Washington 63

    Riverton Parke 57, Union (Dugger) 50

    Rochester 63, N. Miami 38

    Rock Creek Academy 73, Indpls Irvington 31

    S. Bend Adams 71, S. Bend Clay 67

    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 73, S. Bend Riley 65

    S. Central (Elizabeth) 66, Christian Academy 51

    S. Decatur 56, Morristown 38

    S. Putnam 65, W. Vigo 58

    S. Spencer 49, Gibson Southern 37

    Scottsburg 68, Corydon 45

    Shoals 53, Medora 34

    South Vigo 68, S. Vermillion 49

    Southern Wells 66, Bluffton 61

    Southmont 36, Western Boone 28

    Southport 45, Bloomington North 40

    Southwestern (Hanover) 51, Jac-Cen-Del 46

    Springs Valley 61, Perry Central 60

    Sullivan 57, Greencastle 50

    Taylor 59, Delphi 49

    Tecumseh 51, Tell City 37

    Tippecanoe Valley 56, Whitko 42

    Tipton 59, Cass 53

    Tri 64, Cowan 54

    Tri-Central 75, Clinton Central 55

    Tri-County 52, N. White 43

    Triton 64, Winamac 36

    Twin Lakes 43, Frankfort 38

    University 65, Indpls Brebeuf 63

    Valparaiso 66, E. Chicago Central 51

    Vincennes (South Knox— 70, Washington Catholic 26

    Vincennes 56, Princeton 50

    W. Noble 58, Central Noble 54

    Wabash 79, Northfield 46

    Wapahani 80, Wes-Del 47

    Warsaw 63, Wawasee 40

    Westfield 48, Noblesville 43

    Whiting 49, Chicago Washington, Ill. 27

    Winchester 61, Union Co. 32

    Woodlan 55, Adams Central 43

    Zionsville 52, Franklin Central 40

    Washington County Invitational=

    First Round=

    Borden 67, Salem 38

    Eastern (Pekin) 47, W. Washington 40

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Alexandria vs. Eastbrook, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

