Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Angola 53, Westview 51
Argos 64, S. Bend Career Academy 49
Barr-Reeve 46, Eastern (Greene) 22
Bedford N. Lawrence 69, Madison 39
Beech Grove 64, Franklin 58
Benton Central 55, W. Lafayette 45
Bloomington Lighthouse 60, White River Valley 55
Blue River 60, Daleville 40
Boone Grove 54, Tri-Township 45
Brownsburg 63, Avon 48
Brownstown 62, N. Harrison 32
Carmel 48, Indpls N. Central 40
Carroll (Flora) 59, Rossville 38
Cascade 41, Triton Central 38
Castle 62, Evansville Reitz 56
Center Grove 81, Whiteland 52
Christel House Manual 94, Indpls International 34
Christian Academy 55, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46
Clay City 52, Monrovia 34
Columbia City 81, E. Noble 76
Columbus North 68, Columbus East 28
Connersville 56, S. Dearborn 38
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 71, Hammond Science and Tech 33
Covenant Christian 53, Indpls Chatard 38
Crawfordsville 45, N. Montgomery 39
Culver Academy 55, Indpls Park Tudor 47
Decatur Central 62, Mooresville 49
Delta 47, Jay Co. 29
Eastern (Greentown) 57, Sheridan 52
Eastern Hancock 67, Knightstown 10
Elwood 38, Blackford 37
Ev. Day 80, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 52
Evansville Bosse 68, Washington 56
Evansville Mater Dei 54, N. Posey 51
Evansville Memorial 73, Heritage Hills 51
Fishers 65, Hamilton Southeastern 60
Fountain Central 63, Attica 15
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43
Ft. Wayne Concordia 47, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 44, OT
Ft. Wayne North 61, Ft. Wayne Snider 54
Ft. Wayne Northrop 57, Ft. Wayne South 40
Ft. Wayne Wayne 66, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64, OT
Glenn 52, S. Bend Washington 31
Greenfield 54, Yorktown 45
Greenwood 54, Speedway 44
Guerin Catholic 52, Heritage Christian 51
Hamilton Hts. 57, Western 52
Hammond Central 81, Gary 21st Century 73, OT
Hauser 67, Edinburgh 66, OT
Henryville 59, Lanesville 30
Heritage 64, S. Adams 24
Hobart 55, Lowell 49
Homestead 79, Ft. Wayne Luers 60
Illiana Christian 56, River Forest 42
Indian Creek 55, Edgewood 46
Indpls Ben Davis 58, Warren Central 47
Indpls Lutheran 71, Southwestern (Shelby) 20
Jasper 62, Boonville 50
Jeffersonville 77, Silver Creek 56
Knox 53, Caston 47
Kokomo 90, Marion 72
Kouts 55, Westville 51
LaPorte 80, Griffith 49
LaVille 56, Pioneer 37
Lafayette Catholic 50, Covington 35
Lafayette Harrison 56, McCutcheon 40
Lafayette Jeff 61, Logansport 25
Lakeland 58, Eastside 31
Lapel 44, Monroe Central 29
Lawrence Central 72, Indpls Pike 64
Lebanon 63, Danville 46
Leo 54, Huntington North 36
Liberty Christian 83, Anderson Prep Academy 47
Linton 75, Shakamak 34
Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 81, Columbus HomeSchool 67
Maconaquah 78, Northwestern 62
Madison Shawe 64, Crothersville 54
Madison-Grant 57, Mississinewa 51
Manchester 71, Southwood 67
Milan 55, E. Central 44
Mishawaka 52, Concord 30
Mitchell 69, N. Knox 37
Morgan Twp. 66, Hebron 52
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 74, Shelbyville 42
Munster 46, Crown Point 44
New Albany 50, Orleans 42
New Haven 64, Bellmont 55
New Palestine 85, New Castle 60
New Prairie 54, Jimtown 51
North Vigo 40, Bloomington South 31
NorthWood 54, Plymouth 30
Northeastern 55, Shenandoah 41
Northridge 71, Goshen 32
Northview 68, N. Putnam 64
Norwell 66, DeKalb 49
Oak Hill 44, Frankton 25
Penn 79, Bremen 16
Plainfield 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 37
Prairie Hts. 74, Churubusco 33
Providence 44, Floyd Central 33
Rising Sun 75, New Washington 63
Riverton Parke 57, Union (Dugger) 50
Rochester 63, N. Miami 38
Rock Creek Academy 73, Indpls Irvington 31
S. Bend Adams 71, S. Bend Clay 67
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 73, S. Bend Riley 65
S. Central (Elizabeth) 66, Christian Academy 51
S. Decatur 56, Morristown 38
S. Putnam 65, W. Vigo 58
S. Spencer 49, Gibson Southern 37
Scottsburg 68, Corydon 45
Shoals 53, Medora 34
South Vigo 68, S. Vermillion 49
Southern Wells 66, Bluffton 61
Southmont 36, Western Boone 28
Southport 45, Bloomington North 40
Southwestern (Hanover) 51, Jac-Cen-Del 46
Springs Valley 61, Perry Central 60
Sullivan 57, Greencastle 50
Taylor 59, Delphi 49
Tecumseh 51, Tell City 37
Tippecanoe Valley 56, Whitko 42
Tipton 59, Cass 53
Tri 64, Cowan 54
Tri-Central 75, Clinton Central 55
Tri-County 52, N. White 43
Triton 64, Winamac 36
Twin Lakes 43, Frankfort 38
University 65, Indpls Brebeuf 63
Valparaiso 66, E. Chicago Central 51
Vincennes (South Knox— 70, Washington Catholic 26
Vincennes 56, Princeton 50
W. Noble 58, Central Noble 54
Wabash 79, Northfield 46
Wapahani 80, Wes-Del 47
Warsaw 63, Wawasee 40
Westfield 48, Noblesville 43
Whiting 49, Chicago Washington, Ill. 27
Winchester 61, Union Co. 32
Woodlan 55, Adams Central 43
Zionsville 52, Franklin Central 40
Washington County Invitational=
First Round=
Borden 67, Salem 38
Eastern (Pekin) 47, W. Washington 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alexandria vs. Eastbrook, ppd.
