Thorpe’s 36 points guide Winchester Thurston girls to 2nd straight WPIAL Class A title

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Thorpe’s 36 points guide Winchester Thurston girls to 2nd straight WPIAL Class A title

By George Guido
 
Share

It was hard to tell if it was nerves or the 60-mile bus ride.

But West Greene started Friday’s WPIAL Class A girls title game by falling behind by double-digits. Winchester Thurston scored 17 of its first 19 points off turnovers as the Bears won their second consecutive WPIAL championship 76-57 at Petersen Events Center.

It was a title game to remember for Winchester Thurston’s Gia Thorpe. The senior had 36 points, made 18 of 21 foul shots, and collected 13 rebounds and 10 steals.

Other news
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

“For whatever reason, we came out flat,” said Pioneers coach Jordan Watson, who had to use two time outs in the first 2½ minutes. “That’s on me. We were flat at practice last night; I don’t know why, but it translated to the first four minutes of the game.”

“I was kind of shocked that he didn’t take his girls off the press; you usually put on a press to slow people down,” said Bears coach Monica Williams said of Watson. “It did nothing but help us, so we kept pushing. We tried not to get too excited; you never know what would happen during a game.”

Winchester Thurston (19-5) will open PIAA tournament play March 10 against the loser of Friday’s District 9 consolation game between Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic.

West Greene (22-3), the first girls basketball team from Greene County to ever make the WPIAL championship game, will open the state playoffs against the loser of Saturday’s District 10 final between Kennedy Catholic and Farrell.

The Pioneers, however, did rally in the second quarter, cutting the score to 25-20 on a 3-pointer by Elizabeth Brudnock with 5 minutes, 59 seconds to go in the half.

But Thorpe took over after that, scoring the next nine Bears points. She finished the half with 24 points, including 14 free throws as Winchester Thurston had a 44-26 advantage at the intermission.

“I’m blessed,” Thorpe said of her performance. “I’m very thankful of my team. We made shots. We just couldn’t lose, not this year, not my senior year.”

Winchester Thurston outrebounded West Greene, 47-23.

“We knew we were bigger than they were,” Williams said. “So we worked on our 3-2 (zone) for hours and hours. We made sure we knew where each other was. We actually broke it down pretty in-depth.”

The Pioneers started to find the range a bit in the third quarter, but by then it was too late.

“I guess there were nerves; this is a different environment,” West Greene junior Kaitlyn Rizzo said.

“After that first four minutes, we settled down after the time outs and played with them a lot the rest of the way,” Watson said. “But you can’t get those first four minutes back.”

Freshman Nya Nicholson had 18 points and six steals for the Bears. Xavier-bound Ayanna Townsend had nine points and eight rebounds to contribute to a short, but celebratory 1.2-mile bus ride for Winchester Thurston, located in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside section.

West Greene’s Lampe twins combined for 28 points — Madison had 15 and McKenna 13. Brudnock and Jersey Wise had 10 points each, with Wise grabbing five rebounds.

George Guido is a freelance writer.