Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 79, Wyoming Valley West 24

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 75, Harvest Baptist 44

Bald Eagle Area 50, Clearfield 34

Berks Catholic 71, Octorara 59

Berlin-Brothersvalley 79, Windber 45

Bethlehem Catholic 66, Pottsville Nativity 43

Big Spring 56, Annville-Cleona 24

Blue Mountain 44, Pine Grove 35

Boyd Anderson, Fla. 50, Mount Lebanon 45

Brookville 57, Franklin 42

California 77, Waynesburg Central 67

Canon-McMillan 71, Greater Latrobe 44

Central Martinsburg 52, Richland 34

Chester 85, Thomas McKean, Del. 22

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 72, Mapletown 66

Cocalico 58, Lancaster Catholic 48

Curwensville 62, Bellwood-Antis 54

Downingtown West 58, Coatesville 56, OT

Elk Lake 48, Wyalusing 36

Episcopal Academy 50, Central Bucks South 38

Garden Spot 61, Lebanon 51

Germantown Friends 63, Pasadena Chesapeake, Md. 60, OT

Highlands 69, Penn-Trafford 30

Holy Ghost Prep 52, Lower Moreland 44

Jamestown 66, Maplewood 31

Jefferson-Morgan 58, Charleroi 51

Lampeter-Strasburg 63, Donegal 58

Ligonier Valley 67, Mount Pleasant 56

Manheim Township 74, Warwick 67, OT

Meadville 70, General McLane 51

Mid Valley 57, Scranton 45

North Penn-Mansfield 66, Towanda 33

North Pocono 66, Riverside 60

North Schuylkill 60, Panther Valley 36

    • Northwestern Lehigh 43, Catasauqua 31

    Notre Dame-Green Pond 60, Pen Argyl 35

    Oswayo 61, Hinsdale Central, N.Y. 38

    Owen J Roberts 59, Antietam 48

    Palmerton 56, Northern Lehigh 21

    Ridgway 44, Bradford 38

    Rockwood 66, Conemaugh Valley 61

    Saucon Valley 38, Bangor 24

    Schuylkill Haven 59, MMI Prep 37

    Springdale 64, Cheswick Christian 43

    Tri-Valley 56, Lourdes Regional 45

    Wilkes-Barre Area 55, Hanover Area 54

    Williamsport 67, Holy Redeemer 63

    Wyoming Area 62, Mountain View 33

    Wyomissing 50, ELCO 36

    York Suburban 43, Solanco 24

    Iolani Classic=

    Neumann-Goretti 75, Lake Oswego, Ore. 59

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

