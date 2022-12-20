AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beach 72, Hettinger/Scranton 46

Beulah 54, New Salem-Almont 36

Bowman County 78, Richardton-Taylor 24

Dickinson Trinity 66, New England 31

Drake/Anamoose 73, Lewis & Clark/Berthold Co-op 60

Ellendale 67, Napoleon/G-S 32

Garrison 66, Flasher 63

Glen Ullin-Hebron 63, Edgeley/K-M 43

Hazen 80, Washburn 47

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 69, Glenburn 44

Killdeer 62, Heart River 60

Lakota 64, Midway-Minto 45

Lisbon 52, Enderlin 42

TGU 47, Our Redeemer’s 42

Thompson 71, North Border 57

Trinity Christian 73, Tioga 71

West Fargo 96, Valley City 75

Westhope/Newburg 57, South Prairie 44

Wilton-Wing 71, Kidder County 31

