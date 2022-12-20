Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beach 72, Hettinger/Scranton 46
Beulah 54, New Salem-Almont 36
Bowman County 78, Richardton-Taylor 24
Dickinson Trinity 66, New England 31
Drake/Anamoose 73, Lewis & Clark/Berthold Co-op 60
Ellendale 67, Napoleon/G-S 32
Garrison 66, Flasher 63
Glen Ullin-Hebron 63, Edgeley/K-M 43
Hazen 80, Washburn 47
Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 69, Glenburn 44
Killdeer 62, Heart River 60
Lakota 64, Midway-Minto 45
Lisbon 52, Enderlin 42
TGU 47, Our Redeemer’s 42
Thompson 71, North Border 57
Trinity Christian 73, Tioga 71
West Fargo 96, Valley City 75
Westhope/Newburg 57, South Prairie 44
Wilton-Wing 71, Kidder County 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/