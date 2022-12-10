Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 49, Gervais 33
Cascade 79, Lebanon 57
Central 83, Canby 72
Central Catholic 68, Jesuit 53
Century 47, Bend 40
Churchill 66, Crescent Valley 46
Clackamas 77, Newberg 44
David Douglas 82, McNary 72
Elkton 55, Cove 39
Franklin 85, Liberty 76
Heppner 59, Dufur 29
Hidden Valley 53, Sweet Home 33
Illinois Valley 56, Umpqua Valley Christian 55
Lincoln 74, Beaverton 63
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 49, Corvallis 45
Mountain View 72, Sandy 47
Neah-Kah-Nie 54, Delphian High School 50
Nelson 86, Caldera 37
North Marion 85, Phoenix 53
Redmond 89, Mazama 61
Sherwood 62, Summit 61
Siuslaw 72, Reedsport 43
South Eugene 84, South Salem 77, 2OT
South Umpqua 45, Elmira 33
Southridge 60, Sprague 33
Stayton 59, St. Helens 32
Tigard 80, Jefferson PDX 61
Valley Catholic 52, Tillamook 25
West Albany 56, Eagle Point 35
Westview 100, North Medford 48
Willamina 63, Nestucca 39
1A Preview=
Crane 63, Open Door 48
Crosshill Christian 49, Myrtle Point 44
St. Paul 47, Pilot Rock 36
Barlow Trail Tournament=
Barlow 80, Thurston 45
Tualatin 62, Sunset 40
Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=
Adrian 73, Pine Eagle 45
Jordan Valley 39, Enterprise 36
Joseph 47, Four Rivers Community School 34
Powder Valley 69, Prairie City 62
Union 58, Burns 41
Clash at Umatilla=
Irrigon 70, Grant Union 62
Stanfield 66, Pendleton 42
Umatilla 52, Faith Bible 43
Condon Christmas Tournament=
Horizon Christian Hood River 60, Monument/Dayville 35
Vernonia 54, Condon 21
Condon Tournament=
Ione/Arlington 67, Griswold 21
Cow Creek Classic=
Crosspoint Christian 52, Riddle 39
Forest Grove Tournament=
Forest Grove 66, North Salem 40
Lakeridge 76, Aloha 17
Grant Tournament=
Oakland, Calif. 56, Grant 43
Renton, Wash. 85, Centennial 59
Wells 49, Albany, Calif. 39
Harrisburg Booster Club Invitational=
Blanchet Catholic 51, Harrisburg 42
Oakland 58, Jefferson 34
John Howey Invitational=
South Wasco County 90, Central Christian 20
Junction City Tournament=
Seaside 66, Newport 39
Les Schwab December Classic=
Junction City 75, Klamath 45
Mapleton Tournament=
C.S. Lewis 42, Pacific 35
Mapleton 41, Powers 29
Marist Tournament=
Henley 53, Marist 37
Philomath 71, Gladstone 35
Mountainside Tournament=
Mountainside 63, West Salem 53
North Lake Tournament=
North Lake/Paisley 68, McKenzie 23
Yoncalla 57, Gilchrist 42
Paul Humphreys Tournament=
Mitchell/Spray 53, Willamette Valley Christian 40
Santiam Christian Tournament=
Pleasant Hill 83, Glide 41
Santiam Christian 55, Monroe 46
Shamrock Slam=
Sheldon 52, North Eugene 43
South Medford 68, Lake Oswego 67
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baker vs. Molalla, ccd.
Douglas, Nev. vs. Grants Pass, ccd.
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op vs. Southwest Christian, ccd.
La Pine vs. Scio, ccd.
Oakridge vs. Prospect, ccd.
The Dalles vs. Hood River, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/