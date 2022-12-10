AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 49, Gervais 33

Cascade 79, Lebanon 57

Central 83, Canby 72

Central Catholic 68, Jesuit 53

Century 47, Bend 40

Churchill 66, Crescent Valley 46

Clackamas 77, Newberg 44

David Douglas 82, McNary 72

Elkton 55, Cove 39

Franklin 85, Liberty 76

Heppner 59, Dufur 29

Hidden Valley 53, Sweet Home 33

Illinois Valley 56, Umpqua Valley Christian 55

Lincoln 74, Beaverton 63

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 49, Corvallis 45

Mountain View 72, Sandy 47

Neah-Kah-Nie 54, Delphian High School 50

Nelson 86, Caldera 37

North Marion 85, Phoenix 53

Redmond 89, Mazama 61

Sherwood 62, Summit 61

Siuslaw 72, Reedsport 43

South Eugene 84, South Salem 77, 2OT

South Umpqua 45, Elmira 33

Southridge 60, Sprague 33

Stayton 59, St. Helens 32

Tigard 80, Jefferson PDX 61

Valley Catholic 52, Tillamook 25

West Albany 56, Eagle Point 35

Westview 100, North Medford 48

Willamina 63, Nestucca 39

1A Preview=

Crane 63, Open Door 48

Crosshill Christian 49, Myrtle Point 44

St. Paul 47, Pilot Rock 36

Barlow Trail Tournament=

Barlow 80, Thurston 45

Tualatin 62, Sunset 40

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=

Adrian 73, Pine Eagle 45

Jordan Valley 39, Enterprise 36

Joseph 47, Four Rivers Community School 34

Powder Valley 69, Prairie City 62

Union 58, Burns 41

    • Clash at Umatilla=

    Irrigon 70, Grant Union 62

    Stanfield 66, Pendleton 42

    Umatilla 52, Faith Bible 43

    Condon Christmas Tournament=

    Horizon Christian Hood River 60, Monument/Dayville 35

    Vernonia 54, Condon 21

    Condon Tournament=

    Ione/Arlington 67, Griswold 21

    Cow Creek Classic=

    Crosspoint Christian 52, Riddle 39

    Forest Grove Tournament=

    Forest Grove 66, North Salem 40

    Lakeridge 76, Aloha 17

    Grant Tournament=

    Oakland, Calif. 56, Grant 43

    Renton, Wash. 85, Centennial 59

    Wells 49, Albany, Calif. 39

    Harrisburg Booster Club Invitational=

    Blanchet Catholic 51, Harrisburg 42

    Oakland 58, Jefferson 34

    John Howey Invitational=

    South Wasco County 90, Central Christian 20

    Junction City Tournament=

    Seaside 66, Newport 39

    Les Schwab December Classic=

    Junction City 75, Klamath 45

    Mapleton Tournament=

    C.S. Lewis 42, Pacific 35

    Mapleton 41, Powers 29

    Marist Tournament=

    Henley 53, Marist 37

    Philomath 71, Gladstone 35

    Mountainside Tournament=

    Mountainside 63, West Salem 53

    North Lake Tournament=

    North Lake/Paisley 68, McKenzie 23

    Yoncalla 57, Gilchrist 42

    Paul Humphreys Tournament=

    Mitchell/Spray 53, Willamette Valley Christian 40

    Santiam Christian Tournament=

    Pleasant Hill 83, Glide 41

    Santiam Christian 55, Monroe 46

    Shamrock Slam=

    Sheldon 52, North Eugene 43

    South Medford 68, Lake Oswego 67

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Baker vs. Molalla, ccd.

    Douglas, Nev. vs. Grants Pass, ccd.

    Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op vs. Southwest Christian, ccd.

    La Pine vs. Scio, ccd.

    Oakridge vs. Prospect, ccd.

    The Dalles vs. Hood River, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

