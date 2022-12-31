AP NEWS
Friday's Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 6, Luverne 3

Bemidji 3, Elk river/Zimmerman 0

Bloomington Jefferson 14, St. Paul Johnson 0

Delano 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 3

Dodge County 5, Bloomington Kennedy 0

Duluth East 8, Blaine 1

Eagan 2, Hudson, Wis. 1

Fargo South/Shanley, N.D. 10, Rochester John Marshall 0

Hastings 2, Farmington 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4

Mahtomedi 8, Chisago Lakes 2

Monticello 4, River Lakes 2

New Richmond, Wis. 6, Rochester Century 1

Orono 3, Providence Academy 1

Rochester Lourdes 6, Windom 5

Rochester Mayo 4, East Ridge 1

Rock Ridge 5, Cambridge-Isanti 2

South St. Paul 5, Hopkins 3

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, St. Cloud 1

Warroad 6, International Falls 0

Winona 7, Waseca 3

Woodbury 5, St. Paul Highland Park 2

