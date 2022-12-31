Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 6, Luverne 3
Bemidji 3, Elk river/Zimmerman 0
Bloomington Jefferson 14, St. Paul Johnson 0
Delano 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 3
Dodge County 5, Bloomington Kennedy 0
Duluth East 8, Blaine 1
Eagan 2, Hudson, Wis. 1
Fargo South/Shanley, N.D. 10, Rochester John Marshall 0
Hastings 2, Farmington 0
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4
Mahtomedi 8, Chisago Lakes 2
Monticello 4, River Lakes 2
New Richmond, Wis. 6, Rochester Century 1
Orono 3, Providence Academy 1
Rochester Lourdes 6, Windom 5
Rochester Mayo 4, East Ridge 1
Rock Ridge 5, Cambridge-Isanti 2
South St. Paul 5, Hopkins 3
St. Cloud Cathedral 2, St. Cloud 1
Warroad 6, International Falls 0
Winona 7, Waseca 3
Woodbury 5, St. Paul Highland Park 2
___
