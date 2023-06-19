Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lance Lynn on the bereavement list. Placed INF Romy Gonzalez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 18. Recalled RHP Nick Padilla from Charlotte (IL) and INF Jose Rodriguez from Birmingham (SL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Ryan Yarbrough to the Arizona Complex league (ACL) on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Greg Weissert and SS Oswaldo Cabrera to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed C Alejandro Kirk on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Tyler Heineman and RHP Trent Thornton from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Bowden Francis to Buffalo.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned 2B Josh Rojas to Reno (PCL). Recalled OF Alek Thomas from Reno.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed SS Ezequiel Tovar on the paternity list. Selected the contract of INF Connor Kaiser from Albuquerque (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Grant Hartwig from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP John Curtiss to Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated INF Darick Hall from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Lehigh Valley (IL). Designated OF Dalton Guthrie for assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated OF Lars Nootbaar from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Luken Baker to Memphis (IL).
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Suspended G Li Meng temporarily.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LS Rex Sunahara.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed F Eugene Ansah, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
COLLEGE
DOANE — Named Renae Littrell head softball coach.