FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Freeport girls basketball runs away with win over Apollo-Ridge

By Michael Love
 
Share

With a little more than three minutes elapsed in Monday’s nonsection girls basketball game, Freeport had 16 points on its side of the scoreboard.

Apollo-Ridge had zero.

The Yellowjackets grabbed momentum from the opening tip, forcing several Vikings turnovers and converting them into a double-digit advantage.

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 in 7th to rout the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.

Freeport didn’t look back after that and finished off a 60-42 victory,

“I told the girls to come out and be disciplined,” Freeport coach Fred Soilis said. “They did what I asked, and good things came as a result. It was huge to get that lead.”

Monday’s win came on the heels of tough losses to South Fayette and Keystone Oaks over the weekend at the season-opening South Fayette tournament.

“This was a huge confidence builder for us,” Soilis said. “Apollo-Ridge is no slouch. They have some really talented players.”

Freeport brought pressure early, and it caused seven Vikings turnovers. The Yellowjackets turned six of the turnovers into points. Sophomore Samantha Clark had six of her team-high 17 points during the opening run.

Junior Jenna Manke, who finished with 15 points, added a layup and foul shot, sophomore Madeline Clark made a 3-pointer and put in a layup and Sidney Shemanski had a field goal.

“We just learned that press (defense) the other day, and we weren’t used to it, but we’re pretty happy how well it worked,” said Manke, who added five rebounds against the inside presence of Vikings 6-foot-2 senior Megan Ost and 6-2 freshman Madison Marks.

Apollo-Ridge (2-1) stopped the bleeding as freshman Morgan Gamble hit a field goal to make it 16-2 with 4:19 on the first-quarter clock. Freeport led 21-7 at the end of the opening quarter.

“I could tell by our demeanor when we got off the bus that we weren’t ready to play,” Apollo-Ridge coach Jim Callipare said.

“Hats off to Freeport. They jumped all over us and capitalized on our mistakes. We obviously had too many turnovers.”

Apollo-Ridge had 11 turnovers in the first quarter and 15 by halftime. Freeport turned the ball over just two times in the first half.

Foul trouble also hurt Apollo-Ridge. Ost collected her third foul with 2:22 left in the first quarter. She exited the game for a brief time but played most of the second quarter with those three fouls.

Junior Maddy Moore, who finished with a team-best 17 points to go with five blocks, picked up her third foul early in the third quarter as the Vikings tried to fight back from a 30-16 halftime deficit.

“We got them into foul trouble, and that hurt them,” Soilis said. “At the same time, we shot well from the line. We need to be able to get points with the clock stopped.”

Freeport finished the game 17 of 22 from the free-throw line. The Yellowjackets went to the line for nine free throws in the first quarter and were successful on eight of them.

Samantha Clark hit a 3-pointer, and Shemanski added a jumper and a foul shot as Freeport extended its lead to 36-16 with 6:03 left in the third and essentially quelled any hopes Apollo-Ridge had of a comeback. The Yellowjackets led 48-23 heading into the fourth quarter.

Shemanski and Madeline Clark finished with nine points each for Freeport.

Ost, who averaged 17.5 points in wins over Valley and Ellwood City at the Springdale tournament over the weekend, finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.