Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 71, Douglas County 55

Calhan 50, Hanover 45

Castle View 71, Hinkley 21

Cedaredge 66, Coal Ridge 63

Cheyenne Mountain 92, Coronado 70

D’Evelyn 67, The Academy 44

Denver Jewish Day School 66, Golden View Classical 53

Erie 58, Bear Creek School, Wash. 44

Fountain Valley School 46, Rocky Ford 31

Fountain-Fort Carson 73, Sierra 59

Lewis-Palmer 65, Pueblo South 61

Northfield 86, Standley Lake 46

Palmer Ridge 47, The Classical Academy 44

Ponderosa 100, Adams City 62

Poudre 76, Greeley Central 52

Rock Canyon 57, Cherry Creek 51

Smoky Hill 71, Valor Christian 67

St. Mary’s 82, Atlas 31

Thompson Valley 82, Northridge 68

Vista PEAK 60, Centaurus 49

Vista Ridge 47, Sand Creek 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Park vs. Encampment, Wyo., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

