Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 71, Douglas County 55
Calhan 50, Hanover 45
Castle View 71, Hinkley 21
Cedaredge 66, Coal Ridge 63
Cheyenne Mountain 92, Coronado 70
D’Evelyn 67, The Academy 44
Denver Jewish Day School 66, Golden View Classical 53
Erie 58, Bear Creek School, Wash. 44
Fountain Valley School 46, Rocky Ford 31
Fountain-Fort Carson 73, Sierra 59
Lewis-Palmer 65, Pueblo South 61
Northfield 86, Standley Lake 46
Palmer Ridge 47, The Classical Academy 44
Ponderosa 100, Adams City 62
Poudre 76, Greeley Central 52
Rock Canyon 57, Cherry Creek 51
Smoky Hill 71, Valor Christian 67
St. Mary’s 82, Atlas 31
Thompson Valley 82, Northridge 68
Vista PEAK 60, Centaurus 49
Vista Ridge 47, Sand Creek 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Park vs. Encampment, Wyo., ccd.
