Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airport 68, Swansea 50
Andrews 52, Waccamaw 49
Blacksburg 51, Mooresboro Jefferson, N.C. 47
Blackville-Hilda 56, Ridge Spring-Monetta 45
Blythewood 74, Fairfield Central 62
Boiling Springs 61, Union County 48
Camden 43, Andrew Jackson 40
Carvers Bay 44, Green Sea Floyds 42
Chapman 69, Chesnee 63
Colleton County 64, Battery Creek 39
Denmark-Olar 66, North 62
Dreher 62, Dutch Fork 57
Eastside 65, Woodmont 56
Fort Mill 62, Indian Land 55
Greenville 62, Carolina High and Academy 35
Greenwood 50, White Knoll 49
Hannah-Pamplico 61, Aynor 36
Irmo 59, River Bluff 39
Lake City def. Lamar, forfeit
Lexington 60, Spring Valley 37
North Myrtle Beach 60, Socastee 37
Oakbrook Prep 76, Northside Christian 63
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 64, Lucy G. Beckham 62
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 43, Woodland 38
Powdersville 59, Easley 33
Rock Hill 84, York Comprehensive 45
St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic 50, Crown Leadership 46
Travelers Rest 69, Liberty 26
Walhalla 60, Pickens 50
Westside 84, Seneca 40
Wilson 73, Darlington 35
