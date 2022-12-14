AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airport 68, Swansea 50

Andrews 52, Waccamaw 49

Blacksburg 51, Mooresboro Jefferson, N.C. 47

Blackville-Hilda 56, Ridge Spring-Monetta 45

Blythewood 74, Fairfield Central 62

Boiling Springs 61, Union County 48

Camden 43, Andrew Jackson 40

Carvers Bay 44, Green Sea Floyds 42

Chapman 69, Chesnee 63

Colleton County 64, Battery Creek 39

Denmark-Olar 66, North 62

Dreher 62, Dutch Fork 57

Eastside 65, Woodmont 56

Fort Mill 62, Indian Land 55

Greenville 62, Carolina High and Academy 35

Greenwood 50, White Knoll 49

Hannah-Pamplico 61, Aynor 36

Irmo 59, River Bluff 39

Lake City def. Lamar, forfeit

Lexington 60, Spring Valley 37

North Myrtle Beach 60, Socastee 37

Oakbrook Prep 76, Northside Christian 63

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 64, Lucy G. Beckham 62

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 43, Woodland 38

Powdersville 59, Easley 33

Rock Hill 84, York Comprehensive 45

St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic 50, Crown Leadership 46

Travelers Rest 69, Liberty 26

Walhalla 60, Pickens 50

Westside 84, Seneca 40

Wilson 73, Darlington 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

