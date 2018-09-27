Franklin Regional girls tennis works to rebuild

The Franklin Regional girls tennis team (1-3 overall, 1-2 in Section 1-AAA) is rebuilding but has one of the top returning players in the section and hopes to make the WPIAL playoffs again.

The Panthers were tested early, losing to Hempfield, 4-1, and Latrobe, 5-0.

Panthers coach Howard Fisher expects those two teams to finish atop the section.

The Panthers edged Penn-Trafford in the first section match of the season. Their nonsection loss came to Hampton.

Sophomore Hannah Yan returns after qualifying for the WPIAL singles and doubles championship tournaments.

Fisher said Yan, a junior, trains more than anyone else on the team.

Yan said her goals are to win section singles and make it to the quarterfinals or semifinals of the WPIAL championship.

She placed third in the section and lost in the first round of WPIALs last season.

“I have been working hard all year,” Yan said. “I hope my work shows.

“I hope that everyone on the team improves and continues to work hard.”

Juniors Nandini Rastogi and Ana Boyle and seniors Caitlin Van Alen and Hannah Fierle are other letterwinners.

Freshman Sarah Gardner ranks fourth on the initial team-strength roster, and sophomore Ananya Jadia, sophomore Abby Krieger, junior Manali Badwe, junior Jenny Xu and sophomore Divya Hegde also are new.

Senior Megan Swift also plays.

Fierle said the Panthers have been good at lifting each other.

