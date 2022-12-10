AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 54, Minerva 21

Bellbrook 58, Monroe 19

Bloom-Carroll 64, Amanda-Clearcreek 29

Brookfield 55, Columbiana 29

Brookville 33, Eaton 30

Carrollton 42, Beloit W. Branch 41

Castalia Margaretta 65, Huron 31

Chardon NDCL 49, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 43

Chillicothe Huntington 60, Portsmouth Clay 18

Columbiana Crestview 62, E. Liverpool 39

Creston Norwayne 53, Akr. Buchtel 19

Delphos Jefferson 50, New Bremen 30

Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Zanesville Maysville 15

Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Old Fort 36

Germantown Valley View 43, Carlisle 13

Green 50, N. Can. Hoover 42

Hannibal River 54, Martins Ferry 40

Jackson 49, Greenfield McClain 35

Kenton 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 35

Lakeside Danbury 56, New Riegel 47

Liberty Center 55, Defiance Tinora 25

Miller City 45, Holgate 32

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 48, Cin. Wyoming 27

New Concord John Glenn 64, Philo 54

New Lexington 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 42

Painesville Riverside 59, Eastlake North 50

Peninsula Woodridge 59, Akr. Springfield 29

Salem 53, Poland Seminary 40

Seaman N. Adams 54, Batavia 38

Southington Chalker 52, Campbell Memorial 22

Strasburg-Franklin 50, Malvern 37

Sugarcreek Garaway 46, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34

Sycamore Mohawk 41, Arcadia 37

Tol. Christian 63, Ottawa-Glandorf 46

    • Uhrichsville Claymont 53, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39

    Wadsworth 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 36

    Willard 58, Port Clinton 48

    Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Dover 23

    Youngs. Boardman 55, Youngs. Mooney 24

    ___

