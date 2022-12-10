Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 54, Minerva 21
Bellbrook 58, Monroe 19
Bloom-Carroll 64, Amanda-Clearcreek 29
Brookfield 55, Columbiana 29
Brookville 33, Eaton 30
Carrollton 42, Beloit W. Branch 41
Castalia Margaretta 65, Huron 31
Chardon NDCL 49, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 43
Chillicothe Huntington 60, Portsmouth Clay 18
Columbiana Crestview 62, E. Liverpool 39
Creston Norwayne 53, Akr. Buchtel 19
Delphos Jefferson 50, New Bremen 30
Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Zanesville Maysville 15
Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Old Fort 36
Germantown Valley View 43, Carlisle 13
Green 50, N. Can. Hoover 42
Hannibal River 54, Martins Ferry 40
Jackson 49, Greenfield McClain 35
Kenton 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 35
Lakeside Danbury 56, New Riegel 47
Liberty Center 55, Defiance Tinora 25
Miller City 45, Holgate 32
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 48, Cin. Wyoming 27
New Concord John Glenn 64, Philo 54
New Lexington 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 42
Painesville Riverside 59, Eastlake North 50
Peninsula Woodridge 59, Akr. Springfield 29
Salem 53, Poland Seminary 40
Seaman N. Adams 54, Batavia 38
Southington Chalker 52, Campbell Memorial 22
Strasburg-Franklin 50, Malvern 37
Sugarcreek Garaway 46, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34
Sycamore Mohawk 41, Arcadia 37
Tol. Christian 63, Ottawa-Glandorf 46
Uhrichsville Claymont 53, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39
Wadsworth 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 36
Willard 58, Port Clinton 48
Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Dover 23
Youngs. Boardman 55, Youngs. Mooney 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/