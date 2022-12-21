Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 63, Anderson Prep Academy 24
Andrean 50, Highland 49, OT
Beech Grove 53, Christel House Manual 8
Bluffton 42, Churubusco 32
Boone Grove 43, Bowman Academy 28
Boonville 45, Evansville Christian 41
Borden 39, Perry Central 26
Carroll (Flora) 55, Northwestern 52
Clinton Central 45, Clinton Prairie 43
Corydon 67, Charlestown 46
Crawfordsville 53, S. Spencer 50
Danville 68, Frankfort 34
DeKalb 51, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 50, OT
Decatur Central 78, Indpls Ritter 18
Delta 50, Daleville 46
Eastern (Greene) 35, N. Daviess 21
Elkhart 51, Goshen 36
Evansville Central 64, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22
Fairfield 65, NorthWood 24
Faith Christian 40, N. White 36
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43, Garrett 35
Glenn 33, LaVille 30
Greenfield 46, Connersville 41
Greensburg 75, Seymour 64
Griffith 54, Hammond Science and Tech 35
Hamilton Hts. 46, Lapel 38
Hamilton Southeastern 55, Indpls Cathedral 51
Henryville 56, Union (Dugger) 18
Heritage Hills 60, Evansville Reitz 51
Indpls Attucks 44, Victory College Prep 7
Jasper 40, Pike Central 26
Kankakee Valley 46, Chesterton 32
Knox 37, Linton 26
Kouts 58, LaPorte 29
Lafayette Catholic 80, Tri-West 41
Lakeland 50, Westview 45
Lakewood Park 51, New Haven 42
Lawrence Central 63, New Palestine 53
Logansport 56, Peru 42
Monrovia 47, Indiana Deaf 21
Mooresville 39, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 38
Munster 79, Washington Twp. 39
New Prairie 57, Argos 50
Northeastern 46, E. Central 43
Northridge 63, Penn 51
Plainfield 42, North Vigo 39
Portage 56, Lafayette Jeff 34
Providence 46, Indpls Brebeuf 39
Rensselaer 67, Lowell 39
Rushville 48, N. Decatur 42
S. Bend Trinity 36, Granger Christian 25
Shenandoah 56, Wes-Del 14
Sheridan 36, Lebanon 34
Southwestern (Hanover) 30, Clarksville 19
Springs Valley 44, W. Washington 39
Trinity Lutheran 71, N. Harrison 59
Triton 42, Bremen 35
Triton Central 64, Indpls Scecina 25
W. Noble 38, Prairie Hts. 31
Wabash 65, Southwood 40
Western 71, Taylor 11
Westfield 49, Franklin Central 44
Whitney Young, Ill. 65, LaPorte LaLumiere 48
Delphi Classic=
Consolation=
Winamac 68, Frankfort 34
Semifinal=
Pioneer 54, Delphi 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Newton, Ill. vs. Vincennes Rivet, ppd.
Rock Creek Academy vs. Medora, ppd.
