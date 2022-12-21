AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 63, Anderson Prep Academy 24

Andrean 50, Highland 49, OT

Beech Grove 53, Christel House Manual 8

Bluffton 42, Churubusco 32

Boone Grove 43, Bowman Academy 28

Boonville 45, Evansville Christian 41

Borden 39, Perry Central 26

Carroll (Flora) 55, Northwestern 52

Clinton Central 45, Clinton Prairie 43

Corydon 67, Charlestown 46

Crawfordsville 53, S. Spencer 50

Danville 68, Frankfort 34

DeKalb 51, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 50, OT

Decatur Central 78, Indpls Ritter 18

Delta 50, Daleville 46

Eastern (Greene) 35, N. Daviess 21

Elkhart 51, Goshen 36

Evansville Central 64, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22

Fairfield 65, NorthWood 24

Faith Christian 40, N. White 36

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43, Garrett 35

Glenn 33, LaVille 30

Greenfield 46, Connersville 41

Greensburg 75, Seymour 64

Griffith 54, Hammond Science and Tech 35

Hamilton Hts. 46, Lapel 38

Hamilton Southeastern 55, Indpls Cathedral 51

Henryville 56, Union (Dugger) 18

ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage Hills 60, Evansville Reitz 51

Indpls Attucks 44, Victory College Prep 7

Jasper 40, Pike Central 26

Kankakee Valley 46, Chesterton 32

Knox 37, Linton 26

Kouts 58, LaPorte 29

Lafayette Catholic 80, Tri-West 41

Lakeland 50, Westview 45

Lakewood Park 51, New Haven 42

Lawrence Central 63, New Palestine 53

Sports

  • Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72

  • AP source: Mets swoop, snatch Correa for $315M, 12-year deal

  • Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion

  • AP Photos: In 2022, sports brought every imaginable emotion

    • Logansport 56, Peru 42

    Monrovia 47, Indiana Deaf 21

    Mooresville 39, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 38

    Munster 79, Washington Twp. 39

    New Prairie 57, Argos 50

    Northeastern 46, E. Central 43

    Northridge 63, Penn 51

    Plainfield 42, North Vigo 39

    Portage 56, Lafayette Jeff 34

    Providence 46, Indpls Brebeuf 39

    Rensselaer 67, Lowell 39

    Rushville 48, N. Decatur 42

    S. Bend Trinity 36, Granger Christian 25

    Shenandoah 56, Wes-Del 14

    Sheridan 36, Lebanon 34

    Southwestern (Hanover) 30, Clarksville 19

    Springs Valley 44, W. Washington 39

    Trinity Lutheran 71, N. Harrison 59

    Triton 42, Bremen 35

    Triton Central 64, Indpls Scecina 25

    W. Noble 38, Prairie Hts. 31

    Wabash 65, Southwood 40

    Western 71, Taylor 11

    Westfield 49, Franklin Central 44

    Whitney Young, Ill. 65, LaPorte LaLumiere 48

    Delphi Classic=

    Consolation=

    Winamac 68, Frankfort 34

    Semifinal=

    Pioneer 54, Delphi 30

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Newton, Ill. vs. Vincennes Rivet, ppd.

    Rock Creek Academy vs. Medora, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.