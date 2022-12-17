AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 62, Culver Academy, Ind. 32

Alliance Marlington 54, Salem 45

Amherst Steele 57, Berea-Midpark 33

Arcadia 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 33

Austintown Fitch 56, Youngs. Mooney 24

Avon 67, N. Ridgeville 58

Batavia 54, Batavia Clermont NE 48

Bay Village Bay 43, Fairview 32

Bellbrook 65, Day. Oakwood 32

Bellville Clear Fork 52, Marion Harding 48

Beloit W. Branch 43, Ursuline Academy 27

Beloit W. Branch 43, Youngs. Ursuline 27

Berlin Center Western Reserve 40, Ravenna SE 32

Berlin Hiland 44, Sugarcreek Garaway 25

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 48, Hudson 43

Byesville Meadowbrook 71, Crooksville 45

Caledonia River Valley 48, Shelby 43

Cardington-Lincoln 42, Howard E. Knox 31

Carlisle 38, Franklin 30

Carrollton 69, Navarre Fairless 62

Centerburg 44, Newark Licking Valley 35

Chagrin Falls Kenston 55, Akr. Buchtel 8

Cin. Princeton 68, Cin. Colerain 48

Cin. St. Ursula 59, Sylvania Northview 44

Collins Western Reserve 38, Greenwich S. Cent. 29

Cols. Africentric 59, Bishop Hartley 45

Cols. School for Girls 50, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35

Columbia Station Columbia 55, West Salem Northwestern 29

Columbiana Crestview 59, Minerva 24

Convoy Crestview 46, Kalida 40

Copley 56, Cuyahoga Falls 20

Cornerstone Christian 37, Beachwood 36

    • Cory-Rawson 57, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 25

    Crown City S. Gallia 70, Latham Western 30

    Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 44, N. Can. Hoover 33

    Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 28

    Day. Meadowdale 42, Cin. Taft 4

    Defiance Ayersville 41, Montpelier 30

    Doylestown Chippewa 48, Independence 32

    Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Thornville Sheridan 45

    Dublin Coffman 50, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 37

    Elmore Woodmore 51, Rossford 12

    Elyria Cath. 57, N. Olmsted 17

    Fairport Harbor Harding 65, Vienna Mathews 15

    Genoa Area 45, Tontogany Otsego 29

    Grafton Midview 36, Avon Lake 32

    Green 44, Massillon Perry 36

    Greenville 49, Piqua 23

    Haviland Wayne Trace 39, Ottoville 30

    Jackson 54, Chillicothe 51

    Lakewood 49, Parma Hts. Holy Name 20

    Legacy Charter, S.C. 60, SPIRE 50

    Legacy Christian 35, Newton Local 22

    Lima Perry 48, Kenton 40

    Logan 67, Zanesville 56

    Louisville 42, Dover 23

    Malvern 61, Louisville Aquinas 27

    Maple Hts. 44, Bedford 30

    Maria Stein Marion Local 34, Van Wert 30

    Marysville 48, Grove City 35

    Mason 66, Middletown 24

    Massillon Jackson 61, Can. Glenoak 38

    Massillon Tuslaw 43, Creston Norwayne 34

    Medina Highland 56, Kent Roosevelt 35

    Mentor Lake Cath. 45, Parma Padua 44

    Metamora Evergreen 62, Maumee 40

    Miamisburg 57, Springfield 45

    Middletown Madison Senior 34, Brookville 30

    Monroeville 39, Ashland Crestview 38

    Mowrystown Whiteoak 57, RULH 41

    Mt. Gilead 44, Fredericktown 32

    N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, Attica Seneca E. 21

    New Concord John Glenn 59, Zanesville Maysville 17

    New Lexington 63, Coshocton 27

    New Paris National Trail 45, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35

    New Washington Buckeye Cent. 48, Carey 41

    Newark 81, Grove City Cent. Crossing 35

    Norwalk 58, Huron 39

    Oberlin Firelands 52, Lorain 39

    Olmsted Falls 69, Elyria 15

    Painesville Riverside 66, Painesville Harvey 28

    Parma Hts. Valley Forge 41, Medina Buckeye 37

    Parma Normandy 55, Parma 34

    Pataskala Watkins Memorial 74, Day. Dunbar 14

    Philo 53, Warsaw River View 40

    Plain City Jonathan Alder 31, Bellefontaine 30

    Richfield Revere 56, Barberton 18

    Richwood N. Union 65, St. Paris Graham 15

    Rocky River 37, Westlake 35

    S. Webster 52, Ironton Rock Hill 46

    Seaman N. Adams 37, Sardinia Eastern Brown 31

    Southeastern 56, Williamsport Westfall 47

    Sparta Highland 57, Galion 17

    Springboro 51, Centerville 44

    St. Henry 76, Ansonia 48

    Strongsville 54, Euclid 15

    Sullivan Black River 56, Rittman 38

    Sycamore Mohawk 54, Bucyrus Wynford 40

    Tallmadge 41, Aurora 40

    Troy Christian 90, Tipp City Bethel 52

    Union City Mississinawa Valley 40, Botkins 28

    Upper Sandusky 55, Bucyrus 26

    Vincent Warren 64, Cambridge 9

    W. Chester Lakota W. 42, Cin. Sycamore 34

    Warren Howland 54, Alliance 48

    Washington C.H. Miami Trace 36, Washington C.H. 26

    Willow Wood Symmes Valley 41, McDermott Scioto NW 24

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 58, Caldwell 28

    Wooster 55, New Philadelphia 41

    Worthington Christian 63, Mechanicsburg 58, OT

    Youngs. Boardman 47, Girard 32

    Youngs. Valley Christian 36, Youngs. Chaney High School 31

    Zanesville W. Muskingum 47, McConnelsville Morgan 27

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.