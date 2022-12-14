AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 71, Toutle Lake 50

Arlington 67, Lynnwood 29

Auburn 86, Decatur 57

Bainbridge 67, Kingston 35

Battle Ground 78, Prairie 49

Bellingham 58, Sedro-Woolley 49

Bremerton 70, North Mason 61

Bridgeport 80, Oroville 54

Camas 75, R.A. Long 58

Chelan 73, Okanogan 70

Cheney 53, Lewis and Clark 43

Chief Leschi 62, Raymond-South Bend 46

Cle Elum/Roslyn 92, White Swan 49

Colfax 71, Upper Columbia Academy 49

Columbia (Burbank) 80, River View 19

Columbia Adventist Academy 76, Three Rivers Christian School 23

Colville 64, Riverside 58

Condon, Ore. 52, Lyle-Wishram 12

Curtis 75, Puyallup 50

Cusick 73, Valley Christian 22

Davenport 74, Reardan 39

De La Salle, Ore. 68, King’s Way Christian School 50

DeSales 55, Garfield-Palouse 29

East Valley (Spokane) 82, Timberlake, Idaho 76

East Valley (Yakima) 48, Sunnyside 44

Ephrata 49, Shadle Park 46

Erie, Colo. 58, Bear Creek School 44

Federal Way 100, Kent Meridian 60

Ferris 66, Ridgeline 57

Freeman 59, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 43

Garfield 87, Roosevelt 35

Gonzaga Prep 69, Central Valley 40

Grandview 68, Zillah 62

Heritage 58, Seton Catholic 44

Ilwaco 67, Forks 45

Kelso 58, Black Hills 44

Kennedy 62, Kentlake 47

Kentridge 76, Auburn Mountainview 58

Kentwood 75, Auburn Riverside 25

    • Lake Quinault 38, Clallam Bay 33

    Lake Washington 80, Bothell 75

    Lakeside (Seattle) 52, Franklin 50

    Lincoln 48, Ingraham 35

    Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 62, Liberty (Spangle) 51

    Lopez 83, Tulalip Heritage 25

    Lummi 76, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 20

    Lynden 68, Squalicum 41

    Manson 52, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50

    Mark Morris 69, Columbia River 51

    Mary Knight 51, Chief Kitsap Academy 10

    Mossyrock 73, Naselle 47

    Mountlake Terrace 64, Stanwood 57

    Mt. Spokane 50, North Central 43

    Muckleshoot Tribal School 68, Rainier Christian 32

    Naches Valley 59, Sunnyside Christian 55

    Napavine 86, Rainier 58

    O Dea 72, Seattle Prep 56

    Oakesdale 43, Odessa 30

    Omak 74, Cascade (Leavenworth) 58

    Othello 49, Connell 34

    Port Angeles 81, Olympic 24

    Quincy 60, Cashmere 49

    Royal 47, Warden 45

    Seattle Academy 79, Evergreen (Vancouver) 28

    Sehome 75, Mount Baker 38

    Shorecrest 68, Marysville-Pilchuck 58

    Silas 90, Lakes 55

    Skyview 82, Mountain View 49

    Sound Christian 71, Northwest Yeshiva 33

    Stevenson 51, Goldendale 41

    Sultan 87, Bush 42

    Tahoma 68, Thomas Jefferson 43

    The Northwest 60, Eastside Prep 52

    Todd Beamer 69, Mt. Rainier 47

    Toledo 59, Winlock 34

    Touchet 50, Griswold, Ore. 20

    University 61, Mead 59

    Vashon Island 48, Charles Wright Academy 25

    Wapato 73, Kiona-Benton 52

    Washougal 85, Hudson’s Bay 57

    Wellpinit 71, Inchelium 58

    West Valley (Yakima) 75, Eisenhower 30

    Woodland 88, Fort Vancouver 45

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Wahkiakum vs. Kalama, ccd.

    Washington School For The Deaf vs. Pe Ell, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

