Double-A Eastern League Glance

June 16, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3722.627
Portland (Boston)3624.600
New Hampshire (Toronto)3128.5256
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)3029.5087
Hartford (Colorado)2534.42412
Reading (Philadelphia)2336.39014

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)3228.533
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3028.5171
Akron (Cleveland)3029.508
Harrisburg (Washington)2930.492
Richmond (San Francisco)2733.4505
Bowie (Baltimore)2534.424

___

Thursday's Games

Harrisburg 4, Erie 2

Binghamton 7, Portland 3, 1st game

Binghamton 3, Portland 2, 2nd game

New Hampshire 9, Akron 7, 1st game

Akron 8, New Hampshire 3, 2nd game

Somerset 6, Altoona 3

Bowie 6, Richmond 2

Reading 8, Hartford 3

Friday's Games

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Akron at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Akron at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

